Wings Over Flanders Field "Between Heaven & Hell II" Update

The team behind Wings Over Flanders Field have shown off a few additional screen shots of "Between Heaven & Hell II", the next major version of the sim:

Wings Over Flanders Fields: Hi all, Here's a couple of scenic screen shots from the forthcoming BH&H II. First image taken during training in England, and the second image I just loved the way the now beautiful terrain slide out of view in the clouds and teh SE5a Viper looking good.

WWI brought the dawn of combat aviation - have you ever wondered what life was like for a World War One Airman flying those early dawn of flight dangerous aircraft over the front lines? Would you like to experience the fear, the excitement and the desperate fight for survival on your PC?.. Look no further Wings Over Flanders Fields - the most immersive WWI flight simulator.

Source