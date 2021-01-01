  • Wings Over Flanders Field "Between Heaven & Hell II" Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-30-2021 05:14 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Wings Over Flanders Field

    The team behind Wings Over Flanders Field have shown off a few additional screen shots of "Between Heaven & Hell II", the next major version of the sim:

    Wings Over Flanders Field

    Wings Over Flanders Fields: Hi all, Here's a couple of scenic screen shots from the forthcoming BH&H II. First image taken during training in England, and the second image I just loved the way the now beautiful terrain slide out of view in the clouds and teh SE5a Viper looking good.

    WWI brought the dawn of combat aviation - have you ever wondered what life was like for a World War One Airman flying those early dawn of flight dangerous aircraft over the front lines? Would you like to experience the fear, the excitement and the desperate fight for survival on your PC?.. Look no further Wings Over Flanders Fields - the most immersive WWI flight simulator.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2021
    Tags: woff

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flytampa fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Patinthedesert

    Diamond Da-40 - MSFS vs. real world?

    Thread Starter: Patinthedesert

    I have been flying the Da-40 several times in MSFS. A nice-looking plane and it flies very nice. Has a similar instrument layout as the Cessna 172...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 06:31 PM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    Why I did not fly today (Or when the means obstruct the ends)

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    Long story short: Unable to get past my MSFS Steam edition's "Fly" button because the would sim crash every time, I contacted HP support. After much...

    Last Post By: Aptosflier Today, 06:27 PM Go to last post
    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: neilends Today, 05:49 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Johnnie Johnson's Spit

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk3180 jk3182 jk3189 jk3193

    Last Post By: lifejogger Today, 05:27 PM Go to last post