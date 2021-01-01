  • Taburet - Night3D V2 United Kingdom for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-30-2021 04:26 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Night3D V2 United Kingdom for MSFS

    MSFS Night3D V2 version offers lamps watts strengthened; newly designed lamps to further extend visibility of lights even at far away distance; optimisation to avoid impact on frame rates.

    This Night3D package for MSFS introduces coverage for the whole United Kingdom.

    What exactly does Night3D do to enhance the MSFS lights system? Night3D introduces new lamps into the existing ecosystem and is designed to work together with default lights. It is designed to create in the nocturnal MSFS world those little details the night bring with its darkness.

    The lamps are strategically positioned to illuminate buildings with emissive 3D light and reflections taking advantage of new MSFS reflective surfaces. They are designed to be just a little bit bigger than default lights to enhance their visibility and lightness.

    Night3D is a not invasive scenery; it is designed to avoid light overcrowding. Night3D targets urban areas where there are buildings; lighting up buildings and roads only in residential areas for the whole country or US state they cover. For example, it will not add light on motorways or major roads as MSFS is already covered. Instead it will light up the residential roads, building courtyards, alleyways, piers, depots, to mention just a few.

    Night3D is designed to make the most of MSFS new materials, featuring light reflections on ground, water, ice, windows, roofs or and any native MSFS material designed to reflect light. Night3D works hard at night and rests in the day when the lamps are still visible but in "Off" mode. Night3D is strategically positioned to resemble lamp posts; we chose a shape and size to make sure it is visible for aircraft when flying over at night.

    Purchase Taburet - Night3D V2 United Kingdom for MSFS
    See other Night3D packs for MSFS 2020
    See all Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flytampa fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    Mig

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk3031 jk3035 jk3041 jk3039 jk3044

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 05:02 PM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    Why I did not fly today (Or when the means obstruct the ends)

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    Long story short: Unable to get past my MSFS Steam edition's "Fly" button because the would sim crash every time, I contacted HP support. After much...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 04:03 PM Go to last post
    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: CLE_GrummanTiger Today, 03:44 PM Go to last post
    pilotposer

    Trying to find this panel by Tom Gibson

    Thread Starter: pilotposer

    Does anyone know the location of this Tom Gibson DC6 panel. I think it's for FS2002. Thanks

    Last Post By: pilotposer Today, 03:24 PM Go to last post