  • Virtavia - L-1049G Super Constellation for P3D v4/v5

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-30-2021 01:35 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    The "Super G" was the most successful version of the Lockheed Super Constellations and one of the last great piston-engine airliners. Soon after the plane's introduction, it became clear that airlines would invest in jet aircraft. For long range operations, the Super G could be fitted with extra wingtip tanks increasing the fuel capacity by two-thirds more than the original "Connie" models. The first flight of the G-model Constellation was on December 7, 1954 and it was introduced to commercial service by Northwest Airlines on July 1, 1955. The Super G was a popular choice among the airlines with 42 being flown by domestic carriers and 59 by foreign airlines.

    Features

    • Easy installation with P3D's auto-discovery feature
    • PBR materials used throughout
    • '3D' constructed gauges used throughout
    • 324 custom animations
    • Cockpit is optimized for VR use, fully tested
    • Switch click and other custom cockpit sounds
    • High quality Skysong Soundworks sound set
    • Cockpit features authentic representations of both Pilot, Copilot and Flight Engineer stations
    • Radio Operator's Station, representation only
    • One 8K livery, 4K VC textures
    • Custom engine startup smoke effect
    • Togglable crew figures
    • Embarkation stairs appear on exit open
    • Illustrated 37-page user manual in PDF format

    Note - NO 2D panel is provided.

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2021

