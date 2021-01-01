Virtavia - L-1049G Super Constellation for P3D v4/v5

The "Super G" was the most successful version of the Lockheed Super Constellations and one of the last great piston-engine airliners. Soon after the plane's introduction, it became clear that airlines would invest in jet aircraft. For long range operations, the Super G could be fitted with extra wingtip tanks increasing the fuel capacity by two-thirds more than the original "Connie" models. The first flight of the G-model Constellation was on December 7, 1954 and it was introduced to commercial service by Northwest Airlines on July 1, 1955. The Super G was a popular choice among the airlines with 42 being flown by domestic carriers and 59 by foreign airlines.

Features

Easy installation with P3D's auto-discovery feature

PBR materials used throughout

'3D' constructed gauges used throughout

324 custom animations

Cockpit is optimized for VR use, fully tested

Switch click and other custom cockpit sounds

High quality Skysong Soundworks sound set

Cockpit features authentic representations of both Pilot, Copilot and Flight Engineer stations

Radio Operator's Station, representation only

One 8K livery, 4K VC textures

Custom engine startup smoke effect

Togglable crew figures

Embarkation stairs appear on exit open

Illustrated 37-page user manual in PDF format

Note - NO 2D panel is provided.

