The "Super G" was the most successful version of the Lockheed Super Constellations and one of the last great piston-engine airliners. Soon after the plane's introduction, it became clear that airlines would invest in jet aircraft. For long range operations, the Super G could be fitted with extra wingtip tanks increasing the fuel capacity by two-thirds more than the original "Connie" models. The first flight of the G-model Constellation was on December 7, 1954 and it was introduced to commercial service by Northwest Airlines on July 1, 1955. The Super G was a popular choice among the airlines with 42 being flown by domestic carriers and 59 by foreign airlines.
Features
- Easy installation with P3D's auto-discovery feature
- PBR materials used throughout
- '3D' constructed gauges used throughout
- 324 custom animations
- Cockpit is optimized for VR use, fully tested
- Switch click and other custom cockpit sounds
- High quality Skysong Soundworks sound set
- Cockpit features authentic representations of both Pilot, Copilot and Flight Engineer stations
- Radio Operator's Station, representation only
- One 8K livery, 4K VC textures
- Custom engine startup smoke effect
- Togglable crew figures
- Embarkation stairs appear on exit open
- Illustrated 37-page user manual in PDF format
Note - NO 2D panel is provided.
Purchase Virtavia - L-1049G Super Constellation for P3D v4/v5