New DCS Video Shows F/A-18 Coupled Autopilot

Posted on Facebooks is a new video from DCS showing the Coupled Autopilot mode for their F/A-18C Hornet (coming in the next update).

Coming in our next big update for the Hornet, the Coupled Autopilot mode allows the aircraft to automatically fly to a set location. This can be a waypoint, TACAN station, or target (TGT) location when in AUTO delivery mode. When paired with the AUTO waypoint function on the HSI, it also allows hands-off navigation when flying through a series of waypoints. When in Coupled Mode, the course line to reach the set location may also be adjusted.

