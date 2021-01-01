  • Aerosoft - Airport Friedrichshafen For MSFS 2020

    Aerosoft - Airport Friedrichshafen For MSFS 2020

    The new DLC Aerosoft Airport Friedrichshafen brings you the highly detailed airport (EDNY), modelled realistically including a custom aerial image. The airport scenery holds all airport buildings plus the Friedrichshafen exhibition grounds as well as the hangar and the Zeppelin carrier company operations building.

    Enjoy the beautiful approach to Runway 06 over Lake Constance, the largest lake in southern Germany, or to Runway 24 with a view of Lake Constance and the Austrian and Swiss Alpine panorama.

    Features

    • All airport buildings including Friedrichshafen exhibition grounds
    • Hangar and operations building of the Zeppelin carrier company
    • Model of the Zeppelin NT
    • Dornier museum with Dornier aircraft models
    • Detailed taxi and ground layout with parking positions according to current maps (March 2021)
    • Terraforming to adapt the exhibition grounds to the default terrain model
    • 3D harbor
    • And much more...

    Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Friedrichshafen For MSFS 2020

