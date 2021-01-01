  • IndiaFoxtEcho - MB-339 v1.21b Released for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-29-2021 06:07 PM  Number of Views: 86  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho - MB-339 for MSFS

    We know that the latest update of the MB-339 has created some problems to third party liveries - we had arranged the files so that this should not happen theoretically but it did. We hope it has only been a minor inconvenience, and the update was worth it.

    As a small sign of gratitude for your patience and your support, we have decided to release yet another update which introduces the MLU variant for the MB-339 - that will appear as a separate aircraft.

    The MLU variant is unique to the Italian Air Force and is only available in the ghost grey livery. It is also depicted with the 500 liters cylindical tanks, as opposed to the older ellipical ones, although it can mount both in reality. You can easily tell MLU from non-MLU aircrafts as the MLU have the formation lights, and the non-MLU do not.

    Note that the cockpit layout, for all versions, was already the MLU variant and the PAN version is, more correctly, a PAN-MLU.

    Speaking of the PAN version, we have changed the suit and the helmet of the rear seat occupant to olive drab + HGU-55 as this is a more common sight... blue suits with special HGU-33 are typically reserved for the Frecce Tricolori pilots while backseaters have "regular" flight gear...

    MB-339 MLU model

    Changelog Version 1.21b

    • Added A-MLU Model (as separate aircraft)
    • Improved internal engine sounds (jet whine volume increased)
    • Rear pilot figure of MB-339 pan has now HGU-55 helmet and olive drab suit (as most commonly seen IRL)

    Purchase IndiaFoxtEcho - MB-339 For MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    amberdog1

    live weather

    Thread Starter: amberdog1

    I have tried both KORF and KCPK with live weather set. The weather in the game isn't even close to what it's actually like. I'm using steam MSFS so I...

    Last Post By: amberdog1 Today, 07:13 PM Go to last post
    pdmike

    Little Help With the PROC feature of GPS

    Thread Starter: pdmike

    I am having some trouble utilizing the PROC function of the GPS in the B737-800. I want to fly a standard approach to the destination...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 07:10 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    One User's Take After Seven Months of MSFS

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    I’ll probably get flamed for this, but after seven months, I am moved to record one person’s opinion of the good and the bad about MSFS. I do this...

    Last Post By: avallillo Today, 06:52 PM Go to last post
    Patinthedesert

    Diamond Da-40 - MSFS vs. real world?

    Thread Starter: Patinthedesert

    I have been flying the Da-40 several times in MSFS. A nice-looking plane and it flies very nice. Has a similar instrument layout as the Cessna 172...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 06:46 PM Go to last post