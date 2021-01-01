  • FSDG - Mauritius for MSFS 2020

    FSDG - Mauritius for MSFS 2020

    Paradise at its best - welcome to Mauritius, one of the most beautiful and scenic islands in the world!

    Visit the pearl of the Indian Ocean via Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport and explore the island with all its breathtaking beauty. Complete aerial imagery and autogen coverage, countless landmarks, airstrips, sloped runways, realistic night lights and a lot more make this an MSFS scenery you just can't miss. Mauritius - it's a pleasure!

    Features

    • Complete coverage of Mauritius (except Rodrigues)
    • Complete custom aerial imagery
    • Realistic reefs around the island
    • Accurate and detailed rendition of Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (FIMP)
    • Additional airstrip „Skydive Austral“
    • Animated jetways
    • Lots of additional landmarks and objects (solar fields, resorts, hotels, greenhouses etc.)
    • Optimized for great performance and visual quality
    • Compatible with all known add-ons
    • Manual included

    Purchase FSDG - Mauritius for MSFS 2020

