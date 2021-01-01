FSDG - Mauritius for MSFS 2020

Paradise at its best - welcome to Mauritius, one of the most beautiful and scenic islands in the world!

Visit the pearl of the Indian Ocean via Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport and explore the island with all its breathtaking beauty. Complete aerial imagery and autogen coverage, countless landmarks, airstrips, sloped runways, realistic night lights and a lot more make this an MSFS scenery you just can't miss. Mauritius - it's a pleasure!

Features

Complete coverage of Mauritius (except Rodrigues)

Complete custom aerial imagery

Realistic reefs around the island

Accurate and detailed rendition of Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (FIMP)

Additional airstrip „Skydive Austral“

Animated jetways

Lots of additional landmarks and objects (solar fields, resorts, hotels, greenhouses etc.)

Optimized for great performance and visual quality

Compatible with all known add-ons

Manual included

Purchase FSDG - Mauritius for MSFS 2020