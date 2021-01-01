Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 For MSFS 2020 v1.0.0.1

Changelog 1.0.0.1:

Exterior lights reworked (volumetric effects)

Nav-to-Nav Transfer should now switch to nav source VOR/LOC if just one NAV is tuned to an ILS

Magnetic to true course correction for localizers

Added function to delete constraints on the LEGS page

Added IBEX livery

Custom glide slope hold function

GLD system now includes spoiler extension on RTO

Further improvements on throttle control

Flight model update for spoiler effects

Fixed IAS/Mach pushbutton not working on the ground

Increased "green range" for aileron and rudder trim indication on ED2

Aileron trim now showing properly when between 40 degrees and sim limit

Fixed missing "A" in HPA in PFD baro indication

Fixed a CTD when entering a custom waypoint into and empty ALTN FPLN

Fixed an endless loop (CTD in MSFS) that could occur when calculating a 180 degree DME Arc or Rad Fix leg

Fixed a double Lbs to KG conversion on the EFB ZFW page

Improved throttle control (less N1 drops)

Fixed COM frequency swap

Fixed selecting COM frequency into scratchpad on FMS radio page

Fixed flickering RAM AIR OPEN light

Fixed mouse wheel direction of HOT/COLD switches

Removed "roll over" effect from the fuel panel mode knob

Fixed HGS no longer drawing when unpowered

PA/CHIME/CALL/EMER animations fixed

Fixed Yoke trim switches

Fixed ISI glideslope indication only half of that in the PFD

Fixed COM frequency display on RADIO page

Added page index and count to RADIO page

Fixed ZFW data entry limitation

Added colored background for active EFB data entry fields

Added "Parking Brake set" as condition for state changes

Fixed flight spoiler CAS message

Fixed "FlightDeck Sounds" EFB setting not saved

Several fixes to avoid CTDs when selecting arrival without having a departure airport set

Fixed ZFW direct entries on loadsheet

Limited ZFW direct entry to the range from MZFW and MTOW

Fixed a bug which could lead to negative passenger weights

Refuel Panel stops fueling when parking brake is not set (plus fault light is ON, when attempted)

Added visual mouse click feedback to EFB

Reworked colors in EFB

Several sound volume changes in MSFS

Fixed APU door opening only 25%

Fixed yoke stabilizer trim switches

Added HGS brightness knob animation and clickspots

About The CRJ 550/700

Piloting commuter aircraft is most attractive for flight simulator fans that like flying according Instrument flight rules (IFR), but have limited time available to spend. Commuter aircraft servicing connections from smaller airports to the big hubs and vice versa and are intensive flying in the real world as well as in the simulator.

A famous representative of this aircraft category is the Bombardier (nowadays Mitsubishi) CRJ line of 50 to 100 passengers. Originally developed to replace the more uncomfortable and noisier turboprop range in this class, the beautiful, sleek CRJ airliners were of particular interest to airlines wanting to offer jet feeling on short routes.

Their specific design with the engines in the back, low wing and slim fuselage, allowing only 2-2 seat arrangements, made them look sportive and a bit like the business jets.

Their avionics and systems have been leading edge at the time of development and highly automated to reduce the work load of pilots in the tight schedules and shortest turn-around times.

Pilots like to fly them because they are powerful, agile, and a joy to fly manually. They also demand more flying skill than a modern Airbus or Boeing, because the ability to automate the flight is limited. For example, it is not possible to control the airspeed during the flight. In addition, the airports you fly to may require more manual flying due to lack of navigational installation or scenic environments.

The Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 for the current Microsoft Flight Simulator has been built on the experience of the developers from the CRJ family offered for FSX and Prepar3D. Yet the new technology available within MSFS gave all developers involved the opportunity to use the latest in design, system and flight model programming. Therefore, they were reconstructed from ground up to match the new standard in look, function and flying characteristics. This small high-end airliner was created with the gracious support of Microsoft and Asobo, which ensured that the new features of the Microsoft Flight Simulator could be implemented.

Features

Modeling

Highly detailed modeling based on many photos of the original aircraft

Covered with high resolution PBR textures that convey virtual reality extremely well

The possibilities of the new flight simulator engine are mostly utilized

Fluid animations of moving parts such as landing gear, flaps and doors

The cockpit shows detailed modeling and animations that provide a realistic look and feel of this popular airliner

Support of advanced features, such as rain effects, etc.

The flight model is based on Flight Simulator's new aerodynamic model to provide more realistic behavior of the CRJ in all flight conditions. It has been fine tuned to reflect the performance and reactive behavior of the CRJ

Included are the CRJ 550 and 700 models with 9 liveries

Systems

Extensive Flight Management System and Honeywell ProLine Avionics including Advisory and Coupled Vertical Navigation.

Delivered with February/March 2102 (AIRAC 2021) nav data

Navigation data can be updated via NavDataPro and Navigraph

Head-up Guidance System

Electronic Flight Display

Detailed performance calculations based on actual weight and balance and graphical display of actualized load sheet

Transfer of weight, fuel and calculated V-speeds into the FMS, if desired

Checklists for all flight situations

Individual configuration settings for aircraft maintenance, preferred aircraft state when loading and additional options

Chart display (NavDataPro Charts and Navigraph charts) with position tracking This option will be made available free of charge as soon as the SDK allows it.

Liveries

CRJ 550: United Express/Go Jet N504GJ Private D-ALKI

CRJ 700: LH/EW Regional D-ACSB LH Cityline D-ACPF Air France Hop F-FGRZH American Eagle N508AE (New Colors) Alaska Airlines N215AG Delta Connection/SkyWest N608SK Delta Endeavor N391CA



Simulator options

Eight manuals, including detailed step-by-step documentation

Immersive sounds created using Wwise (so full FS standards)

Compatible with Honeycomb and newest Thrustmaster TCA controllers

Many new options to tweak the product to your likings and your hardware

