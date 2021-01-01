Located on the Southern coast on the island of Kauai, Hawaii.
Port Allen Airport is brought to life in this scenery enhancement package for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. A public use airport located on the shores of Kauai, Port Allen is a regional airport that primarily serves general aviation and regional air taxi services. The airfield serves as a tourism hub providing tourists the opportunity to skydive, fly a trike ultralight, and cruise the island airspace via helicopter. The Northwestern shores of the field are bordered by the stunning salt pond beach, where the soft sand transitions to a rocky coast line. The local Hawaiian town of Hanapepe borders the airport to the Northeast, followed by a sheltered harbor.
Features
- Custom, reworked natural landscape and vegetation
- Custom coastlines
- Accurate runway, taxiway, and apron enhancements
- Handcrafted, replicated airport buildings with high resolution physically based rendering (PBR) textures
- High definition photo-mesh
- Custom placed boats, vehicles, and other objects
- All models are created using a frame rate friendly .GLTF format
Purchase South Oak Co - Port Allen Hawaii for MSFS
See other MSFS 2020 scenery by South Oak Co