South Oak Co - Port Allen Hawaii for MSFS

Located on the Southern coast on the island of Kauai, Hawaii.

Port Allen Airport is brought to life in this scenery enhancement package for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. A public use airport located on the shores of Kauai, Port Allen is a regional airport that primarily serves general aviation and regional air taxi services. The airfield serves as a tourism hub providing tourists the opportunity to skydive, fly a trike ultralight, and cruise the island airspace via helicopter. The Northwestern shores of the field are bordered by the stunning salt pond beach, where the soft sand transitions to a rocky coast line. The local Hawaiian town of Hanapepe borders the airport to the Northeast, followed by a sheltered harbor.

Features

Custom, reworked natural landscape and vegetation

Custom coastlines

Accurate runway, taxiway, and apron enhancements

Handcrafted, replicated airport buildings with high resolution physically based rendering (PBR) textures

High definition photo-mesh

Custom placed boats, vehicles, and other objects

All models are created using a frame rate friendly .GLTF format

Purchase South Oak Co - Port Allen Hawaii for MSFS

