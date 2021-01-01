  • South Oak Co - Port Allen Hawaii for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-29-2021 03:31 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    South Oak Co - Port Allen Hawaii for MSFS

    Located on the Southern coast on the island of Kauai, Hawaii.

    Port Allen Airport is brought to life in this scenery enhancement package for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. A public use airport located on the shores of Kauai, Port Allen is a regional airport that primarily serves general aviation and regional air taxi services. The airfield serves as a tourism hub providing tourists the opportunity to skydive, fly a trike ultralight, and cruise the island airspace via helicopter. The Northwestern shores of the field are bordered by the stunning salt pond beach, where the soft sand transitions to a rocky coast line. The local Hawaiian town of Hanapepe borders the airport to the Northeast, followed by a sheltered harbor.

    South Oak Co - Port Allen Hawaii for MSFS

    Features

    • Custom, reworked natural landscape and vegetation
    • Custom coastlines
    • Accurate runway, taxiway, and apron enhancements
    • Handcrafted, replicated airport buildings with high resolution physically based rendering (PBR) textures
    • High definition photo-mesh
    • Custom placed boats, vehicles, and other objects
    • All models are created using a frame rate friendly .GLTF format

    South Oak Co - Port Allen Hawaii for MSFS

    South Oak Co - Port Allen Hawaii for MSFS

    Purchase South Oak Co - Port Allen Hawaii for MSFS
    See other MSFS 2020 scenery by South Oak Co

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flytampa fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    andyjohnston

    Another MSFS Adventure

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    I had only been home a few hours. The tv was on, it was a rerun of Seinfeld, the one where George... I kind of drifted off. I was having a dream...

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 04:32 PM Go to last post
    johnnywon

    First timer Newb planning on MSFS 2020 setup

    Thread Starter: johnnywon

    Hello, I recently watched a pilot webinar recommending the use of MSFS 2020 to practice flying and instrument procedures when you can't get into...

    Last Post By: johnnywon Today, 04:13 PM Go to last post
    mikeperry

    Sea World San Diego

    Thread Starter: mikeperry

    This local landmark is missing. In it's place are some bizarre greenish humps next to Mission Bay. I have looked in several places on the web for...

    Last Post By: mikeperry Today, 03:49 PM Go to last post
    beroun

    Heading problem

    Thread Starter: beroun

    Hi, Got all my flights saved at JFK runway 4L with heading of 043. For some reason instruments heading is now showing 031????? Regardless, which...

    Last Post By: ViperPilot2 Today, 02:29 PM Go to last post