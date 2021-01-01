X-Plane 11.53 Released

X-Plane 11.53 is an incremental bug-fix patch update which features a fix for unusable HP Reverb G2 VR controllers.
Known Bugs
- First load time with Metal and Vulkan will be surprisingly slow. This is lots of shaders/pipelines compiling for the first time; subsequent runs will be faster.
- XPD-7871 Dark contrails instead of white.
- XPD-8162 Ocean tiles loading slowly & appear to be missing entirely in scenery.
- XPD-8448 Rain drops follow headset in VR.
- XPD-9234 Flickering cloud shadows on the ground.
- XPD-9388 Software hangs upon exit when using VR.
- XPD-9729 Contrails and wing condensation missing in replay.
- XPD-10506 First run shader creation is super slow.
- XPD-10616 Water reflection off if wave height is non zero.
- XPD-10653 ‘Heat’ turbulence in front of engine.
- XPD-10690 Blue geometric shapes that appear when scenery is missing.
- XPD-10709, XPD-10868 Plugin OpenGL drawing artifacts under Windows with Vulkan on AMD GPUs.
- XPD-10830 Device loss crash when using Vulkan.
- XPD-11010 CTD in VR when Windows Mixed Reality button is pressed on either controller.
- XPD-11121 Grid pattern in the ocean.
Bug Fixes
- Added catching of segfaults in the AMD driver from texture imports.
- Added HP Reverb G2 configs from Bill.
- Added command line option for controller angle.
- XPD-11084 Pick off G2 controller and give it a special ID so we can get a special config.
- XPD-11159 Lua allocator can return junk memory.