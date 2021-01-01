X-Plane 11.53 Released

X-Plane 11.53 is an incremental bug-fix patch update which features a fix for unusable HP Reverb G2 VR controllers.

Known Bugs

First load time with Metal and Vulkan will be surprisingly slow. This is lots of shaders/pipelines compiling for the first time; subsequent runs will be faster.

XPD-7871 Dark contrails instead of white.

XPD-8162 Ocean tiles loading slowly & appear to be missing entirely in scenery.

XPD-8448 Rain drops follow headset in VR.

XPD-9234 Flickering cloud shadows on the ground.

XPD-9388 Software hangs upon exit when using VR.

XPD-9729 Contrails and wing condensation missing in replay.

XPD-10506 First run shader creation is super slow.

XPD-10616 Water reflection off if wave height is non zero.

XPD-10653 ‘Heat’ turbulence in front of engine.

XPD-10690 Blue geometric shapes that appear when scenery is missing.

XPD-10709, XPD-10868 Plugin OpenGL drawing artifacts under Windows with Vulkan on AMD GPUs.

XPD-10830 Device loss crash when using Vulkan.

XPD-11010 CTD in VR when Windows Mixed Reality button is pressed on either controller.

XPD-11121 Grid pattern in the ocean.

Bug Fixes

Added catching of segfaults in the AMD driver from texture imports.

Added HP Reverb G2 configs from Bill.

Added command line option for controller angle.

XPD-11084 Pick off G2 controller and give it a special ID so we can get a special config.

XPD-11159 Lua allocator can return junk memory.

