Perfect Flight - FSX Missions - Alitalia Bundle Pack

Alitalia – Società Aerea Italiana (Alitalia – Italian Air Company), operating as Alitalia, is the flag carrier of Italy. The company has its head office in Fiumicino, Rome, Italy. Its main hub is Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport, Rome, and a secondary is Linate Airport, Milan. Other focus airports are Catania-Fontanarossa Airport, Milan-Malpensa, Palermo and Naples Capodichino. In 2014, it was the eleventh-largest airline in Europe. The name "Alitalia" is an Italian portmanteau of the words ali (wings), and Italia (Italy).

The package, designed by Perfect Flight to work with all versions of Flight Simulator X, recreates some flights covered by Alitalia and adds more value and enjoyment to your desktop simulation experience.

FSX Missions Alitalia Bundle Pack includes three products already released as singles:

FSX Missions – Alitalia Boeing 737-800

FSX Missions – Alitalia Boeing 747-400

FSX Missions – Alitalia MD-80

Product Features

Fleet – The fleet includes new liveries for the default FSX planes, with some improvement like FMC, extra options, high resolution textures.

Boeing 737-800

Boeing 747-400 in two variants: Classic and Baci Perugina livery

McDonnell Douglas MD-80

Missions Pack – 94 featured missions with Flight briefing, Cabin preparation (Frequencies, Autopilot etc.), Step by step Check Lists Procedures (pre-start, taxi, before t/o, after t/o, descend, landing, parking) with prompt menu. Crew announcements, speed calls and restriction, Captain speaking, GPWS and much more! Fly for hours and hours of very enjoyment in a large range of scenarios.

Custom Settings – Fully customizable with our exclusive Special Feature that lets you to use a plane of your choice (instead of the included fleet) and to edit weather, time, date and season for each approach/mission. You does not need of external program or make complicated actions such adjustment, modification or file editing. Just install the special feature, choose the plane, weather, time, date and season direct from the FSX Free Flight Menu, then choose the desired mission and fly with your favorite aircraft and settings without losing the Success message.

PES (Passengers Entertainment System) – Missions also features the exclusive PES (Passengers Entertainment System), wit five new and unreleased soundtrack. The PES is fully customizable with your own sound tracks.

Complete documentation – Product includes Airport info and charts for all destination and an useful User Guide.

Missions Features

Interactive briefing

Pre-start checklist

Cockpit and cabin preparation (frequencies, autopilot, etc.)

Taxi checklist

Captain speaking taxi announcement

Flight attendant taxi briefing

Before takeoff checklist

Takeoff calls (60, 80, V1, Vr, V2, gear up, flaps up)

After takeoff checklist

10000 feet warnings

Flight attendant announcement

18000 feet warnings (altimeter)

Altitude alert

Descent checklist

Landing checklist

Flight attendant landing briefing

GPWS (2500, 1000, 500, 400, 300 200, MA, 100, 50, 40, 30, 20, 10)

After landing checklist

Flight attendant after landing briefing

Parking checklist

