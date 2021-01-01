  • Taburet - NightXP V2 United Kingdom for X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-29-2021  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - NightXP V2 United Kingdom for X-Plane 11

    NightXP V2 package for X-Plane introduces coverage for the whole of the United Kingdom.

    What exactly does NightXP do to enhance the X-Plane lights system? NightXP V2 introduces new lamps into the existing ecosystem and is designed to work together with default lights. It can be used with Vulkan or in OpenGL mode. It is designed to create those little details the night brings with its darkness in the nocturnal X-Plane world. The lamps are strategically positioned to illuminate buildings with emissive 3D light reflections taking advantage of new X-Plane reflective surfaces. They are designed to be just a little bit bigger than default lights to enhance their visibility and light.

    NightXP is not invasive scenery, it is designed to avoid light overcrowding. NightXP targets urban areas where there are buildings, lit up buildings and roads only in residential areas for the whole country or US State they cover. For example, it will not add light on motorways or major roads as X-Plane is already covered. Instead, it will light up the residential roads, buildings, courtyards, alleyways, piers and depots to mention a few.

    NightXP is designed to make the most of X-Plane's new materials featuring light reflections on the ground, water, ice, windows, roofs and any native X-Plane material designed to reflect light. NightXP works hard at night and rests in the day when the lamps are still visible but in "Off" mode. NightXP is strategically positioned to resemble lampposts; we chose a shape and size to make sure it is visible for aircraft when flying over at night. X-Plane 11 offers stunning and extensive night effects. NightXP is fully compatible with photorealistic scenery and any VFR objects scenery as lamps are positioned respecting geographical features.

    Coverage: United Kingdom.

