VSKYLABS Enstrom 480B Project Update

VSKYLABS Enstrom 480B Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research. Work-In-Progress. The project introduces a highly defined Enstrom 480B helicopter simulation along with in-depth systems simulation. The project is designed for full-VR experience, and it is also home (hardware) cockpit friendly.

The project has reached the stage of "Integrated Development" where the development of all visuals (external and internal) is now being developed side by side with the flight dynamics and systems architecture. This is now the exciting stage of initial actual *contact* with the evolving virtual *living* flying machine...

