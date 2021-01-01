Review: FSimStudios Vancouver Int'l Airport For MSFS 2020



Review: FSimStudios Vancouver For MSFS 2020 By FilbertFlies

In this video review, FilbertFlies takes a look at FSimStudio's Vancouver (CYVR) scenery add-on for MSFS 2020, and compares it with the version from FSDreamTeam. Though not flawless, he found himself really impressed.

About Vancouver International Airport CYVR

Vancouver International Airport (IATA: YVR, ICAO: CYVR) is an international airport in Richmond, British Columbia. It is located 12 km (7.5 mi) from Downtown Vancouver. It is the second busiest airport in Canada by aircraft movements (306,799) and passengers (25.9 million), behind Toronto Pearson International Airport. It is often described as a trans-Pacific hub, with more direct flights to China than any other airport in North America or Europe. It is a hub for Air Canada and WestJet, and an operating base for Air Transat. Vancouver International Airport is one of eight Canadian airports that have US Border Preclearance facilities. It is also one of the few major international airports to have a terminal for scheduled floatplanes.

FSimStudios Scenery Features

Most up to date and detailed representation of Vancouver International Airport created for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Outstanding modeling, 4K PBR Textures, and great attention to detail.

0.3cm/pix custom aerial orthophotos for the airport area.

Static Commercial and GA Aircraft.

PBR Native Ground Polygon.

Native MSFS SDK Jetways

Native snow, rain effects and vegetation

Three airports included: CYVR Vancouver International, CAM9 Vancouver Seaplane Terminal, CYHC Vancouver Harbor.

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

FilbertFlies

Youtube Channel

