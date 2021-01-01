  • Vidan Design Releases Bornholm For MSFS

    Vidan Design Releases Bornholm For MSFS

    Vidan Design is happy to announce that EKRN Bornholm Airport has been released for Microsoft Flight Simulator. EKRN Bornholm Airport is a highly detailed and accurate rendition of Bornholm Airport (EKRN, RNN), situated on the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm. The package is available for purchase at the MSFS Marketplace store and features HD textures made from photos taken by Vidan Design, custom-made airport vehicles, highly detailed and accurate models of airport buildings and much more. In December, Vidan Design released EKBI Billund Airport as the company's first package for MSFS, and Vidan Design plans to release all of its current FSX/P3D sceneries for the new platform.

    Vidan Design is a small independent Danish flight simulator add-on develepment company based in Aarhus, Denmark. Vidan Design has been developing freeware and payware scenery for flight simulation since 2006. Vidan Design is focused on producing high-quality add-on scenery for Microsoft Flight Simulator, Lockheed Martin Prepar3D and X-Plane.

