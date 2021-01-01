Professional Pilot Interviews an Air Traffic Controller

thecorporatepilotdad, a professional pilot and MSFS 2020 livery creator/flight simmer interviews a retired Los Angeles Center air traffic controller. We discuss how to become an air traffic controller, what it is like working in ATC, how to make communications with ATC easier, and we also discuss PilotEdge and VATSIM for use in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

There is also great advice in this video for new pilots nervous about talking to air traffic control for the first time and while in the early stages of being a new pilot.

About The Author

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

What is VATSIM?

VATSIM (short for the Virtual Air Traffic Simulation Network) is a completely free online platform which allows virtual pilots, wherever they are in the world, to connect their flight simulators into one shared virtual world. VATSIM also simulates air traffic control in this virtual world, creating the ultimate as-real-as-it-gets experience for you, the virtual aviation enthusiast.

With over 79,000 active members in 2018, connecting your flight simulator to VATSIM allows you to join hundreds of other pilots in our virtual skies, flying all kinds of aircraft all over the world. As a VATSIM member, you can join our many communities across the world to enhance your flying skills and flight simulator experience in a shared virtual airspace. You can also become a virtual air traffic controller, adding that extra bit of realism for you and your fellow enthusiasts. The real beauty of VATSIM is that it caters people who are completely new to the hobby as well as to the seasoned flight simmer.

www.vatsim.net

About PilotEdge

Multiplayer capability and online flight simulation networks have existed for years, and many simulation enthusiasts have already discovered the thrills of “online flying.” If you’re not a real-world pilot, yet have a passion for learning about and mastering real-world aviation skills, PilotEdge will breathe new life into your simulation hobby.

PilotEdge provides:

Guaranteed ATC presence at all real-world civilian ATC facilities (within published operating hours and within the published coverage area).

Guaranteed ATC quality (many of our controllers are current or retired real-world FAA controllers).

A highly realistic radio system that uses real-world frequencies, including voice CTAF at non-towered fields.

Realistic transmission/reception limits based on altitude.

A growing community of experienced real-world pilots and simulation enthusiasts focused on improving and maintaining their skills.

If you’re up for the challenge of flying in a multiplayer simulation environment designed to support real-world pilot training and proficiency, this is the right place for you. If not, then other networks would likely be a better fit. The best way to find out is to join PilotEdge and see what you think.

www.pilotedge.net