WF Scenery Studio Releases Shanghai Pudong P3D

WF Scenery Studio announces the release of Shanghai Pudong International Airport (ZSPD) in China for Prepar3D v4/v5. Shanghai Pudong is the busiest international hub in China, and about half of its total passenger traffic is international.

Features

PBR Textures

PBR Wet Effect(Can be turn off in the configerator)

Animated Jetways.(SODE)

VDGS(SODE)

Dynamic Lights

Manually planed viecles in airport(Animated viecles).

Animated WindSock.(SODE)

Low visibility Runway Lights

Real Ground Markings

Animated Maglev Train

Scenery Configurator

In the past two days. We have received many messages asking if we quit. For this, we take this opportunity to give a reply. We did not quit. We will update some of the previous airports. As known. We decided to stop the development of new airports that have never been developed. And complained about piracy by the way. We didn't expect this to cause such a response. Thanks a lot for supporting us! We next will upgrade ZBAA,ZSSS etc... Maybe MSFS after that.

Source