  • WF Scenery Studio Releases Shanghai Pudong P3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-27-2021 10:08 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    WF Scenery Studio Releases Shanghai Pudong

    WF Scenery Studio announces the release of Shanghai Pudong International Airport (ZSPD) in China for Prepar3D v4/v5. Shanghai Pudong is the busiest international hub in China, and about half of its total passenger traffic is international.

    Features

    • PBR Textures
    • PBR Wet Effect(Can be turn off in the configerator)
    • Animated Jetways.(SODE)
    • VDGS(SODE)
    • Dynamic Lights
    • Manually planed viecles in airport(Animated viecles).
    • Animated WindSock.(SODE)
    • Low visibility Runway Lights
    • Real Ground Markings
    • Animated Maglev Train
    • Scenery Configurator

    In the past two days. We have received many messages asking if we quit. For this, we take this opportunity to give a reply. We did not quit. We will update some of the previous airports. As known. We decided to stop the development of new airports that have never been developed. And complained about piracy by the way. We didn't expect this to cause such a response. Thanks a lot for supporting us! We next will upgrade ZBAA,ZSSS etc... Maybe MSFS after that.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow arrow iii autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    BONDENO

    Can someone explain

    Thread Starter: BONDENO

    Could someone explain this , seems to appear at the Airport

    Last Post By: BONDENO Today, 10:56 AM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    One User's Take After Seven Months of MSFS

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    I’ll probably get flamed for this, but after seven months, I am moved to record one person’s opinion of the good and the bad about MSFS. I do this...

    Last Post By: sfojimbo Today, 10:35 AM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Graphic Cards

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    My graphic card is just under par for MSFS and VR..... I would like to know what you think of this card? (ASUS TUF GEFORCE RTX 3060 12GB OC GAMING...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 09:55 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Review: Piper PA-36 Pawnee Brave 375

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?15639-Review-Piper-PA-36-Pawnee-Brave-375

    Last Post By: talnes Today, 09:48 AM Go to last post