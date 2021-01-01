  • Taburet - Portsmouth Harbour for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-26-2021 06:28 PM  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Portsmouth Harbour for MSFS

    A complete re-design of Portsmouth Harbour area according to geographical position of objects and shorelines. We bring out the best of MSFS in built photogrammetry around the coastlines, by fixing layers. Reshaping of shores in very high details inside the covered areas. The main objective of this scenery is to show MSFS photogrammetry at its best around the shorelines.

    This scenery also include three moving boats: Britain's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elisabeth, HMS Daring and the ferry running between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight.

