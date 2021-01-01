  • Review: Aerosoft Berlin Brandenburg For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-26-2021 04:33 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments
    Review: Aerosoft Berlin Brandenburg For MSFS 2020

    Review: Aerosoft Berlin Brandenburg For MSFS 2020

    By FilbertFlies

     

    In this video review, FilbertFlies takes a look at the recently released Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (EDDB) from Aerosoft. The airport has some good features but many of the textures are not up to the highest standards.

    About Aerosoft Airport Berlin Brandenburg

    The add-on covers the new Airport Berlin Brandenburg as well as the former Berlin Schönefeld Airport. Fly government personnel and guests to the new reception area with its own terminal and apron, fly tourists on sightseeing flights over the not-too-distant city center or simply carry freight and/or passengers from one of many terminals, including the re-branded Terminal 5 (formerly SXF) and BER Terminal 1 and 2 as well as the freight apron.

    Being in the center of Europe, BER offers you innumerable opportunities for your occasional after-work flight while the airport also caters for wide body jets that bring you to more distant destinations in the Americas, Asia and Africa.

    Features

    • Features a highly accurate recreation of Berlin-Schönefeld & Berlin Brandenburg Airport (EDDB, BER)
    • Brand new highly detailed government terminal with reception area for the German Capital’s government VIP’s including presidents, premier ministers, kings and queens…
    • Highly detailed models of airport terminals, hangars, buildings and other airport facilities
    • Accurate taxiway, apron and stands layout (including the brand-new taxiway G, taxiway C extension, apron 3B and more)
    • Custom aerial image covering the airport bounds and close vicinity
    • Detailed terminals and aprons with realistic illumination using the latest material techniques.
    • Detailed terrain elevation data lets you feel almost every tiny slope that is there in real world when taxiing (e.g., taxiways tilted sideways for sewage reasons)
    • Photorealistic building and ground textures
    • Custom animated jetways
    • Custom taxiway signage
    • Realistic night time dynamic lighting
    • New Terminal 2 and other buildings recently constructed.
    • One of the first add-ons to use the advanced new MSFS airport lighting system for taxiways with custom made models for this airport
    • VFR scenery surroundings like Waltersdorf shopping complex, autobahn flyovers, bridges and more bring the surrounding scenery to life

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

     

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Berlin Brandenburg For MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design flytampa fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    dogdish

    Nothing ruins the experience more than generic airliners

    Thread Starter: dogdish

    Was hoping one of the 3rd party guys would have stepped up by now, like JustFlight. What can be done to get rid of all these fakes?

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 06:05 PM Go to last post
    CTarana45

    Missing Website!

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    There is a website that shows all the buildings used in Fs9! Such as Factory 1, Factory 2. :pilot: But I can't find the website! Christopher Tarana

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 05:35 PM Go to last post
    tiger1962

    Patch 1.14.6.0 released

    Thread Starter: tiger1962

    A fix for the low FPS and stuttering issues has been released today:...

    Last Post By: chicagorandy Today, 04:26 PM Go to last post
    NMLW

    RTW Retro Flight #127 Paris to Frankfurt . . . . 1958

    Thread Starter: NMLW

    Air France flight AF220 is a Lockheed L-1049G Super Constellation on a flight from Paris Orly to Frankfurt Rhein-Main (LFPO - EDDF). We have 3,500...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 03:03 PM Go to last post