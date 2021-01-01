Review: Aerosoft Berlin Brandenburg For MSFS 2020



In this video review, FilbertFlies takes a look at the recently released Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (EDDB) from Aerosoft. The airport has some good features but many of the textures are not up to the highest standards.

About Aerosoft Airport Berlin Brandenburg

The add-on covers the new Airport Berlin Brandenburg as well as the former Berlin Schönefeld Airport. Fly government personnel and guests to the new reception area with its own terminal and apron, fly tourists on sightseeing flights over the not-too-distant city center or simply carry freight and/or passengers from one of many terminals, including the re-branded Terminal 5 (formerly SXF) and BER Terminal 1 and 2 as well as the freight apron.

Being in the center of Europe, BER offers you innumerable opportunities for your occasional after-work flight while the airport also caters for wide body jets that bring you to more distant destinations in the Americas, Asia and Africa.

Features

Features a highly accurate recreation of Berlin-Schönefeld & Berlin Brandenburg Airport (EDDB, BER)

Brand new highly detailed government terminal with reception area for the German Capital’s government VIP’s including presidents, premier ministers, kings and queens…

Highly detailed models of airport terminals, hangars, buildings and other airport facilities

Accurate taxiway, apron and stands layout (including the brand-new taxiway G, taxiway C extension, apron 3B and more)

Custom aerial image covering the airport bounds and close vicinity

Detailed terminals and aprons with realistic illumination using the latest material techniques.

Detailed terrain elevation data lets you feel almost every tiny slope that is there in real world when taxiing (e.g., taxiways tilted sideways for sewage reasons)

Photorealistic building and ground textures

Custom animated jetways

Custom taxiway signage

Realistic night time dynamic lighting

New Terminal 2 and other buildings recently constructed.

One of the first add-ons to use the advanced new MSFS airport lighting system for taxiways with custom made models for this airport

VFR scenery surroundings like Waltersdorf shopping complex, autobahn flyovers, bridges and more bring the surrounding scenery to life

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

