NextGen Simulations Previews Embraer EMB 110 MSFS

NextGen Simulations have previewed some images of their soon to be released Embraer EMB 110 Bandeirante for Microsoft Flight Simulator:

Hello everybody! Hope you're having a nice week! We'll use this post to:

Bring you the official list of livieries to be included in the base package of the Bandeirante for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Enjoy the following set of screen shots, taken directly from MSFS, which are also the thumbnails in the GUI when you select the aircraft. Bring you some details in regards to the release:

Release is scheduled for between Friday, March 26th and Sunday, March 28th.

The repaint kit is being prepared right now. It will not be available on release day yet, but we promise to get it ready as soon as possible.

Initially, it will be released to stores. We are preparing everything to get it ready for publishing to MSFS's Marketplace too. We will confirm you when it is released there too.

More previews to come! Stay tuned! Thank you very much for your continued support! See you in the skies!

The Embraer EMB 110 Bandeirante is a Brazilian general purpose 15-21 passenger twin-turboprop light transport aircraft designed by Embraer for military and civil use. Deliveries started to the Brazilian Air Force in February 1973. The passenger model first flew on 9 August 1972 and entered commercial service on 16 April 1973 with the now defunct Brazilian airline company Transbrasil.A In October 2018, 50 years after its first flight and 498 deliveries, about 150 were still operating at airlines, air taxis, government entities, and air forces around the world.

