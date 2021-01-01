  • NextGen Simulations Previews Embraer EMB 110 MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-26-2021 10:00 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    NextGen Simulations Previews Embraer EMB 110 MSFS

    NextGen Simulations have previewed some images of their soon to be released Embraer EMB 110 Bandeirante for Microsoft Flight Simulator:

    Hello everybody! Hope you're having a nice week! We'll use this post to:

    1. Bring you the official list of livieries to be included in the base package of the Bandeirante for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Enjoy the following set of screen shots, taken directly from MSFS, which are also the thumbnails in the GUI when you select the aircraft.
    2. Bring you some details in regards to the release:
    • Release is scheduled for between Friday, March 26th and Sunday, March 28th.
    • The repaint kit is being prepared right now. It will not be available on release day yet, but we promise to get it ready as soon as possible.
    • Initially, it will be released to stores. We are preparing everything to get it ready for publishing to MSFS's Marketplace too. We will confirm you when it is released there too.

    More previews to come! Stay tuned! Thank you very much for your continued support! See you in the skies!

    NextGen Simulations Previews Embraer EMB 110 MSFS

    The Embraer EMB 110 Bandeirante is a Brazilian general purpose 15-21 passenger twin-turboprop light transport aircraft designed by Embraer for military and civil use. Deliveries started to the Brazilian Air Force in February 1973. The passenger model first flew on 9 August 1972 and entered commercial service on 16 April 1973 with the now defunct Brazilian airline company Transbrasil.A In October 2018, 50 years after its first flight and 498 deliveries, about 150 were still operating at airlines, air taxis, government entities, and air forces around the world.

    Source
    NextGen Simulations Development Update Bandeirante MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    NMLW

    RTW Retro Flight #127 Paris to Frankfurt . . . . 1958

    Thread Starter: NMLW

    Air France flight AF220 is a Lockheed L-1049G Super Constellation on a flight from Paris Orly to Frankfurt Rhein-Main (LFPO - EDDF). We have 3,500...

    Last Post By: jankees Today, 10:09 AM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    Steamed, again

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    I flew for over an hour today from Watsonville to Fresno with no problems. But after I landed and tried to return to the main menu, MSFS froze. So I...

    Last Post By: Apollo212 Today, 09:36 AM Go to last post
    JohnnyJohnJohn

    Paige, Arizona and Glenn Canyon Dam touch and Goes, Piper Arrow III

    Thread Starter: JohnnyJohnJohn

    Touch and goes tonight at Paige, Arizona, and the Piper Arrow III were the choices of my flying therapy tonight. Can't wait with the stimulus, I'm...

    Last Post By: lifejogger Today, 09:17 AM Go to last post
    asos

    I cannot make an added window show

    Thread Starter: asos

    I have added a window the Scrub Liberator and I cannot make it show. This is the panel.cfg text: // This Panel.cfg file created by CfgEdit //...

    Last Post By: asos Today, 08:50 AM Go to last post