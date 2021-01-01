Aerosoft - ShadeX for X-Plane 11

Give X-Plane a completely new, realistic look and create stunning screen shots. shadeX is an effect tuning plugin that changes the visual appearance and adds great effects by using a shader-based real-time technology.,/p>

Features

Color settings Change contrast, lift, gamma, gain, temperature and saturation

Change contrast, lift, gamma, gain, temperature and saturation Effects Apply sepia, film grain, vignette and sharpening effects

Apply sepia, film grain, vignette and sharpening effects Depth of Field Highlight/blur specific areas automatically or by full manual control

Highlight/blur specific areas automatically or by full manual control Field of View Set close up or wide-angle views

Set close up or wide-angle views Presets Select from various presets or save your own color/effect setting

Select from various presets or save your own color/effect setting User Interface A modern and user-friendly menu with quick access to all functions + advanced settings with full control for experts

A modern and user-friendly menu with quick access to all functions + advanced settings with full control for experts Multi-Language The plugin is available in English, German, Spanish, French (based on the X-Plane language selection)

The plugin is available in English, German, Spanish, French (based on the X-Plane language selection) Manual Written manual available for all languages + video tutorial covering all features in English

