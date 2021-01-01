Aerosoft - ShadeX for X-Plane 11

Give X-Plane a completely new, realistic look and create stunning screen shots. shadeX is an effect tuning plugin that changes the visual appearance and adds great effects by using a shader-based real-time technology.,/p>
Features
- Color settings Change contrast, lift, gamma, gain, temperature and saturation
- Effects Apply sepia, film grain, vignette and sharpening effects
- Depth of Field Highlight/blur specific areas automatically or by full manual control
- Field of View Set close up or wide-angle views
- Presets Select from various presets or save your own color/effect setting
- User Interface A modern and user-friendly menu with quick access to all functions + advanced settings with full control for experts
- Multi-Language The plugin is available in English, German, Spanish, French (based on the X-Plane language selection)
- Manual Written manual available for all languages + video tutorial covering all features in English