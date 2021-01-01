  • Aerosoft - ShadeX for X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-25-2021 06:47 PM  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - ShadeX for X-Plane 11

    Give X-Plane a completely new, realistic look and create stunning screen shots. shadeX is an effect tuning plugin that changes the visual appearance and adds great effects by using a shader-based real-time technology.,/p>

    Features

    • Color settings Change contrast, lift, gamma, gain, temperature and saturation
    • Effects Apply sepia, film grain, vignette and sharpening effects
    • Depth of Field Highlight/blur specific areas automatically or by full manual control
    • Field of View Set close up or wide-angle views
    • Presets Select from various presets or save your own color/effect setting
    • User Interface A modern and user-friendly menu with quick access to all functions + advanced settings with full control for experts
    • Multi-Language The plugin is available in English, German, Spanish, French (based on the X-Plane language selection)
    • Manual Written manual available for all languages + video tutorial covering all features in English

    Purchase Aerosoft - ShadeX for X-Plane 11

    Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021
    Tags: aerosoft, shadex

