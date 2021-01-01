Navigraph AIRAC Cycle 2103 Is Out

AIRAC Cycle 2103 is out! Make sure your navdata and charts are up to date.

Have you tried the freeware Working Title Cessna Citation CJ4 mod for MSFS 2020 yet? This mod upgrades the systems and features to better match the real world aircraft. It is now supported by Navigraph in terms of navdata and charts, meaning that you can view Jeppesen charts inside the virtual cockpit and see your current position using the moving maps functionality. Pretty cool, right?

For more information about the integration and how to get the mod, check out our blog post.

