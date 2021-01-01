  • Aerosoft - Airport Berlin Brandenburg for MSFS

    Being infamous for its construction delays, the German capital's new (and now only) airport is finally open and available for MSFS!

    The add-on covers the new Airport Berlin Brandenburg as well as the former Berlin Schönefeld Airport. Fly government personnel and guests to the new reception area with its own terminal and apron, fly tourists on sightseeing flights over the not-too-distant city center or simply carry freight and/or passengers from one of many terminals, including the re-branded Terminal 5 (formerly SXF) and BER Terminal 1 and 2 as well as the freight apron.

    Being in the center of Europe, BER offers you innumerable opportunities for your occasional after-work flight while the airport also caters for wide body jets that bring you to more distant destinations in the Americas, Asia and Africa.

    Features

    • Features a highly accurate recreation of Berlin-Schönefeld & Berlin Brandenburg Airport (EDDB, BER)
    • Brand new highly detailed government terminal with reception area for the German Capital's government VIP's including presidents, premier ministers, kings and queens...
    • Highly detailed models of airport terminals, hangars, buildings and other airport facilities
    • Accurate taxiway, apron and stands layout (including the brand-new taxiway G, taxiway C extension, apron 3B and more)
    • Custom aerial image covering the airport bounds and close vicinity
    • Detailed terminals and aprons with realistic illumination using the latest material techniques.
    • Detailed terrain elevation data lets you feel almost every tiny slope that is there in real world when taxiing (e.g., taxiways tilted sideways for sewage reasons)
    • Photorealistic building and ground textures
    • Custom animated jetways
    • Custom taxiway signage
    • Realistic night time dynamic lighting
    • New Terminal 2 and other buildings recently constructed.
    • One of the first add-ons to use the advanced new MSFS airport lighting system for taxiways with custom made models for this airport
    • VFR scenery surroundings like Waltersdorf shopping complex, autobahn flyovers, bridges and more bring the surrounding scenery to life
    • Notes:
      • Functional Safegates (VDGS) will be integrated as soon as there is a reliable technical solution by the MSFS SDK
      • After installation, please select "Schönefeld / EDDB" as long as MSFS hasn't updated to the airport's new name

    Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Berlin Brandenburg for MSFS
    See other Aerosoft add-ons for MSFS 2020

