Wings Over Flanders Field Latest Screen Shots

The team behind Wings Over Flanders Field have released some additional preview images of "Between Heaven & Hell II", the next major version of the sim:

Over 80 flyable aircraft, plus non-flyable zeppelins. Huge dynamic single player campaign. Full TrackIR support. Does not support VR or MP. For PC (and Mac with emulator).

Dev Update: On track for retail release by the end of March 2021.

Source