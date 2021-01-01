  • IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ Updated to v1.16

    We have just released a VERY small update to the Long-EZ that should fix the "out-of-focus-on-one-eye" problem in Virtual Reality. We also took the chance to take the Long-EZ for a couple of test flights to investigate the effects of Sim Update III - which, truth to be told, were not completely satisfactory. On the good side, landing behavior seems a little better - with a slightly gentler touchdown. On the other side, the plane seemed (even) more difficult to trim... but only in some cases (may be depending on the weather?). Plane is still flyable and "numbers" seem correct, so maybe it was just an impression.

    Version 1.16 - Quick fix

    • Fixed Weather Occlusion in v1.15
    • Fixed Minor Texture glitch in v1.15

    Version 1.15

    • Added Cockpit Collision model for Virtual Reality

    Purchase IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ for MSFS 2020

