  • VSKYLABS Announces Enstrom E480B Helicopter Project

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-24-2021 03:46 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS Announces Enstrom E480B Helicopter Project

    VSKYLABS is developing the Enstrom E480B Helicopter Project for X-Plane Flight Simulator.

    As posted a while ago, the VSKYLABS Robinson R22 Project development was *stopped* due to the "R22 flood" that went on the flight simulation world about a year ago, and the Enstrom E480B helicopter took its place in the VSKYLABS projects development road-map.

    The VSKYLABS Enstrom 480B which its development has started about a year ago, is aimed to reach initial release version v1.0 later this year.

    The Enstrom 480B helicopter was designed following the United States Army requirements for a turbine-powered training helicopter. It is known for its power (powered by a Rolls-Royce 250-C20W free turbine, turboshaft engine - 305 SHP / 277 SHP continuous), comfort, safety and stability. The E480B features a 3-blade high-inertia rotor-system and unblocked tail-rotor that allows good control in high winds. The pilot is seated in the left-hand seat. More information regarding this fascinating and successful helicopter will be posted along with the on-going development news.

    Development notice: The development of the VSKYLABS Enstrom 480B project for X-Plane was approved by the 'Enstrom Helicopter Corporation', however it is an independent VSKYLABS project which is not affiliated and/or endorsed with/by the 'Enstrom Helicopter Corporation'.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings sofly stairport taburet topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Mac6737

    Would Adding 16GB RAM Help Much?

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    Not always one to leave the well enough alone, I am wondering whether I would be appreciably better off with 32 MB of RAM. MSFS is running better...

    Last Post By: Mac6737 Today, 05:16 PM Go to last post
    lmhariano

    A hard working day in Bogotá

    Thread Starter: lmhariano

    Or trying GSX Level 2 with my (almost) self-made AFCAD for Eldorado airport (SKBO) for P3D4:

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 04:52 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    fs2020 VR recommendations....

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Ok seen a few videos of pilots using VR headsets, I'm impressed with the visual quality.... I remember years back in the 2004 sim the VR sets where...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 04:25 PM Go to last post
    engine70

    EasyJet from Manchester to Palma

    Thread Starter: engine70

    I may have mentioned this before, but one of the things I enjoy most about MSFS is the scenery looks and feels very real. In previous sims, whether...

    Last Post By: engine70 Today, 04:17 PM Go to last post