VSKYLABS Announces Enstrom E480B Helicopter Project

VSKYLABS is developing the Enstrom E480B Helicopter Project for X-Plane Flight Simulator.

As posted a while ago, the VSKYLABS Robinson R22 Project development was *stopped* due to the "R22 flood" that went on the flight simulation world about a year ago, and the Enstrom E480B helicopter took its place in the VSKYLABS projects development road-map.

The VSKYLABS Enstrom 480B which its development has started about a year ago, is aimed to reach initial release version v1.0 later this year.

The Enstrom 480B helicopter was designed following the United States Army requirements for a turbine-powered training helicopter. It is known for its power (powered by a Rolls-Royce 250-C20W free turbine, turboshaft engine - 305 SHP / 277 SHP continuous), comfort, safety and stability. The E480B features a 3-blade high-inertia rotor-system and unblocked tail-rotor that allows good control in high winds. The pilot is seated in the left-hand seat. More information regarding this fascinating and successful helicopter will be posted along with the on-going development news.

Development notice: The development of the VSKYLABS Enstrom 480B project for X-Plane was approved by the 'Enstrom Helicopter Corporation', however it is an independent VSKYLABS project which is not affiliated and/or endorsed with/by the 'Enstrom Helicopter Corporation'.

