Skyline Simulations Shows KCVG Jet Bridges

Sneak peak of Concourse A and our next-generation jet bridges at KCVG for Microsoft Flight Simulator! Stay tuned for pictures of the finished terminal next week!

To ensure maximum realism, many of Concourse A's textures are sourced from an on-site survey, taken at KCVG in real life!

Last but not least, we are aiming for a May release, but we do not commit on the date! We will try our best!

And maybe... Just maybe, something may come ahead of KCVG! But for now, enjoy!

