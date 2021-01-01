  • Review: Burning Blue Design Farnborough Airport MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-24-2021 01:49 PM  Number of Views: 84  
    0 Comments
    Review: Burning Blue Design Farnborough For MSFS 2020

    Review: Drzewiecki Washington National KDCA For MSFS 2020

    By FilbertFlies

     

    In this video review, FilbertFlies takes a look at the recently released Farnborough Airport (EGLF) from Burning Blue Design. As the "Birthplace of British Aviation" this location has a lot of great history, dating back to 1908. The scenery has lots of custom 3D objects and other details to bring it alive.

    About Burning Blue Design Farnborough Airport

    Burning Blue Designs is exceptionally proud to present our largest and most detailed project by far, Farnborough Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator. The team at Burning Blue Designs has grown, and so has our scope, and we are extremely confident in saying that Farnborough is the most detailed Airport as yet released by any developer for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Farnborough has perhaps the richest history of any airport in the United Kingdom, and boasts a significant history dating back to 1908 when Samuel Franklin Cody, a Wild West showman accomplished the feat of the first powered, controlled and sustained flight in the United Kingdom. Cody’s audacious endeavour granted Farnborough the illustrious title, ‘The birthplace of British Aviation’.

    The Royal Aircraft Establishment (RAE) was created at Farnborough a year after Cody’s flight in 1909 and was where aircraft designers such as Geoffrey de Havilland and Henry Folland found fame, and over the course of more than fifty years designed, the RAE built and tested hundreds of aircraft at the airport including the Harrier and Concorde.

    Today Farnborough is renowned worldwide with it’s yearly airshow attracting over 80,000 visitors and hosting over 1500 exhibitors all viing for a business in the incredibly lucrative civil and military aviation sectors. During the rest of the year Farnborough sees over 30,000 business jet movements and is UK’s busiest and most prestigious business aviation hub, hosting a swathe of business jets companies.

    Scenery Features

    • Over 90 custom 3D objects have been created exclusively for Farnborough Airport, each with full Physical Based Rendering (PBR) allowing for far more realistic textures.
    • Over ten thousand carefully placed stock assets across the airport and surrounding area, every fence, parking space, cone, light and tree has been placed in it’s correct location bringing life to Farnborough airport and the surrounding area.
    • As with all Burning Blue Design Products new custom working Windsocks have been created and accurately placed around the airport.
    • High resolution colour corrected ground textures have been used as a basis for the airport, these have been taken from Bing maps and heavily manipulated for consistency and realism which far surpasses the quality of the stock Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 ground texture.
    • New taxiways and roads have been created in and around the airport and the runway with it’s huge displaced threshold has been faithfully recreated.
    • Full night lighting placed across the airport and surrounding area including individually placed street lights along the surrounding roads.
    • Surrounding landmarks have been created and placed in their correct locations to improve visual navigation and general airport atmosphere, these include:
      • The Wind Tunnel Project.
      • Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre
      • The Aviator Hotel
      • The Gloster E28/39 monument to Sir Frank Whittle.
      • Farnborough Air Sciences Trust Museum (FAST) with it’s assortment of display aircraft.
      • Farnborough Airship Hangar Frame.
      • Farnborough Business Park.
      • Eelmoor bridge.
      • The Swan Pub.

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

     

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Purchase Burning Blue Design - Farnborough For MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow arrow iii autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    adamb

    Vancouver, BC

    Thread Starter: adamb

    MSFS FSimStudios

    Last Post By: adamb Today, 03:50 PM Go to last post
    engine70

    EasyJet from Manchester to Palma

    Thread Starter: engine70

    I may have mentioned this before, but one of the things I enjoy most about MSFS is the scenery looks and feels very real. In previous sims, whether...

    Last Post By: adamb Today, 03:47 PM Go to last post
    adamb

    After the storm

    Thread Starter: adamb

    MSFS2020

    Last Post By: adamb Today, 03:43 PM Go to last post
    JohnnyJohnJohn

    North Central (KSFZ) to Worcester (KORH) Just Flight's Arrow III and Northern RI Tour

    Thread Starter: JohnnyJohnJohn

    Taking off from North Central State, which they say is in Pawtucket, RI but is really in Lincoln, RI. Climbing out over the Lincoln Mall, which...

    Last Post By: adamb Today, 03:33 PM Go to last post