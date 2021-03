SimWorks Studios Releases Trailer for Okavango Delta MSFS

The official trailer for Okavango Delta is live!

Fly from any of the nine airstrips and visit the six detailed camps or some of the camping sites into the wild! Or go for animal spotting in one of the two included bush trips to see some of the 12,000 animals placed in the scenery!

Get ready to explore this beautiful corner of Africa in Microsoft Flight Simulator on April 3rd!

The impressive video was created by AviationLads.

