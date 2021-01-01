  • Aviotek Simulation Software Previews Frankfurt Airport

    Nels_Anderson
    Aviotek Simulation Software Previews Frankfurt Airport

    Aviotek Simulation Software have shared some renders of their upcoming scenery of Frankfurt Airport for X-Plane and Microsoft Flight Simulator:

    Our work on Frankfurt Airport continues and we really wanted to share some renders with you. PBR is a fantastic stuff, and we are addicted to it!

    As we progress, we would like to say a big thank you to all the developers that reached us in the last few weeks requesting our new Augmented Terrain Profile Editor service - we didn't expect so many requests from the devs community!

    We are doing our best to accommodate all the requests we received as well as implementing and testing new features. Stay tuned for more!

