Tailstrike Designs Preview Vaclav Havel Airport MSFS

Here are preview images from Tailstrike Designs showing of their rendition of Vaclav Havel Airport (LKPR) for Microsoft Flight Simulator:

Vaclav Havel Airport Prague, formerly Prague Ruzyna International Airport, is the international airport of Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. The airport was founded in 1937, when it replaced the Kbely Airport. It was reconstructed and extended in 1956, 1968, 1997, and 2006. In 2018 it served around 17 million passengers. It serves as a hub for Czech Airlines, Smartwings, and as a base for Ryanair.

