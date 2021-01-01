Pacific Islands Simulation Releases Cleveland-Hopkins Int'l P3D

Features

Native P3DV5 product

Accurate Terminal, hangars, towers, and airport layout

Dynamic Lighting (Note: No 2D ground light splash option)

SODE animated jetway system for all gates

Custom runway and apron/tarmac textures

High resolution (7cm-15cm pixel) photoreal seasonal ground textures

KCLE Scenery Configurator Tool to tweak for optimum scenery fluidity including seasonal vegetation texture alternating

Color-corrected ground textures to reflect real-world topography colors

Fully optimized for smooth simulation experience

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is an international airport located in Cleveland, Ohio, 9 miles southwest of the downtown area and adjacent to the Glenn Research Center, one of NASA's ten major field centers It is the primary airport serving Greater Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, the largest and busiest airport in Ohio, and the 43rd busiest airport in the United States by passenger numbers.

