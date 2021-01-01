MK-Studios Previews Ponta Delgada And Keflavik

The first image shows Ponta Delgada for P3D, and the second, Keflavik for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Both sceneries are promised soon and by the looks of the screen shots, well worth waiting for:

Joao Paulo II Airport, named after Pope John Paul II, is an international airport located on the island of Sao Miguel, in the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores. Situated 2 km (1.2 mi) west of the city center of Ponta Delgada, it is the primary airport in the Azores, as well as the fifth largest infrastructure managed by ANA Aeroportos de Portugal.

Keflavyk Airport, also known as Reykjavyk-Keflavyk Airport, is the largest airport in Iceland and the country's main hub for international transportation. The airport is 1.7 nautical miles west of Keflavyk and 50 km southwest of Reykjavyk. The airport has three runways, two of which are in use, and the airport area is about 25 km2 (9.7 sq mi). Most international journeys to or from Iceland pass through this airport.

