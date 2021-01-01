VSKYLABS Update On XF-85 Project For X-Plane

Meanwhile at VSKYLABS...Test-Pilot: XF-85 Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research (coming soon). The project introduces a comprehensive research-based, advanced XF-85 simulation, built around X-Plane's experimental flight model environment.

The VSKYLABS Test-Pilot: XF-85 Project is being developed following a years-based research, to include authentic flight dynamics, performance and handling characteristics based on real and authentic wind tunnel, test-flights reports and technical documents. The aircraft includes authentic systems architectures (controls, pressurization and pneumatic systems, oxygen, flight instruments setup, electrical system, fuel system, fire extinguishing system and more).

Due to several challenges related to X-Plane vs Parasite aircraft operations, a dedicated fixed landing gear system was implemented to allow ground operations and flight envelope exploration that are not possible when using the belly-skid configuration. The fixed-landing gear configuration is available by user's choice.

The project will allow to explore the XF-85 aircraft operations, performance, handling and maneuverability, feasible operational radius and other operational aspects, all with full-VR compatibility. An original, valuable research-based, fully illustrated Pilot Operations Manual is part of the project.

Stay tuned for more!

