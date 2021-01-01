  • VSKYLABS Update On XF-85 Project For X-Plane

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-23-2021 11:37 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS Update On XF-85 Project For X-Plane

    Meanwhile at VSKYLABS...Test-Pilot: XF-85 Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research (coming soon). The project introduces a comprehensive research-based, advanced XF-85 simulation, built around X-Plane's experimental flight model environment.

    The VSKYLABS Test-Pilot: XF-85 Project is being developed following a years-based research, to include authentic flight dynamics, performance and handling characteristics based on real and authentic wind tunnel, test-flights reports and technical documents. The aircraft includes authentic systems architectures (controls, pressurization and pneumatic systems, oxygen, flight instruments setup, electrical system, fuel system, fire extinguishing system and more).

    VSKYLABS Update On XF-85 Project For X-Plane

    Due to several challenges related to X-Plane vs Parasite aircraft operations, a dedicated fixed landing gear system was implemented to allow ground operations and flight envelope exploration that are not possible when using the belly-skid configuration. The fixed-landing gear configuration is available by user's choice.

    The project will allow to explore the XF-85 aircraft operations, performance, handling and maneuverability, feasible operational radius and other operational aspects, all with full-VR compatibility. An original, valuable research-based, fully illustrated Pilot Operations Manual is part of the project.

    Stay tuned for more!

    Source
    VSKYLABS Releases Rutan Model-158 Project For X-Plane
    VSKYLABS Robinson R22 Development News Flash

    See The Real Goblin In Use

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings sofly stairport taburet topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Garciamk3g

    FS2020 Wont Launch (Game Pass)

    Thread Starter: Garciamk3g

    So, I finally finished building a new PC Specifically for FS2020, Installed latest version of Windows 10 Pro ran all the required Updates, after...

    Last Post By: KiloWatt Today, 12:50 PM Go to last post
    dogdish

    Nothing ruins the experience more than generic airliners

    Thread Starter: dogdish

    Was hoping one of the 3rd party guys would have stepped up by now, like JustFlight. What can be done to get rid of all these fakes?

    Last Post By: Kapitan Today, 12:34 PM Go to last post
    Energizer23

    Stuttering?

    Thread Starter: Energizer23

    Why all the stuttering since last update? I thought I had something running in the background. Anyone else?:confused:

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 12:05 PM Go to last post
    adamb

    After the storm

    Thread Starter: adamb

    MSFS2020

    Last Post By: adamb Today, 11:57 AM Go to last post