  • Perfect Flight - Flying Japan for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-22-2021 12:18 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Perfect Flight - Flying Japan for MSFS

    Welcome to Japan, an island nation in the Pacific Ocean characterized by densely populated cities, imperial palaces, mountain national parks and thousands of temples and shrines!

    Start an exciting tour that will take you, from south to north, to discover all the beauty of this country in a new brand Cessna 172SP Garmin in special Japan Imperial colors. Also, test your pilot skill in 24 new Landing Challenges missions!

    Flying Japan is the definitive product to make the most of Microsoft Flight Simulator Japan World Update #1.

    Perfect Flight - Flying Japan for MSFS

    Features

    • 24 Landing Challenges for a large variety of airports in Japan. Challenges are rated so you can evaluate your skill. There are 8 landing challenges for each Category (Famous, Epic, Strong wind). All missions are available directly from the main Microsoft Flight Simulator menu. Challenges uses various types of aircraft, depending on the size of the arrival airport.
    • Discover Japan Mission, in the form of Bush Trip. A complete and exhaustive tour of the Japan with 50 points of interest strictly documented with photos available in the Navlog.
    • Fleet - New Japan Imperial livery for the default Asobo Cessna 172SP Garmin in Ultra High 8K textures resolution.
    • Easy to fly - You can easily follow the flight plan from the PFD. So, enjoy beautiful views and incredible landscapes in hours and hours of pure fun, indulging at the same time your passion for flying.
    • TTS technology. Missions take advantage of the Microsoft TTS technology and you will receive instructions and information about the flight by voice.
    • Custom Settings - You can fly the missions with a variety of modifiables settings to customize your flight experience.

    Perfect Flight - Flying Japan for MSFS

    You can change:

    • Weather
    • Date and Time
    • Fuel & Wheingt
    • Aircraft

    Enabled Options:

    • Multiplayer
    • ATC
    • Checklists
    • VFR Map
    • NavLog

    Perfect Flight - Flying Japan for MSFS

    Flight Length: 2087 NM
    Flight Duration: 18:34
    Number of Legs: 11

    50 POI – Shimojishima Airport, Miyakojima, Kerama Airport, NAHA, Suwanosejima Airport, Hashima Island, RJFU Bridge, Chisun-Inn-Omura Airport, Ikitsuki Bridge, Chikugo River Lift Bridge, Kokonoe Yume Otsurihashi, Kanmon Bridge, Yamaguchi-Ube, Itsukushima Shrine, Tatara Bridge, Bisan-Seto Bridge, Iwakurojima Bridge, Hitsuishijima Bridge,Shimotsuisetoo Bridge, Takamatsu, Tokushima, Tokushima Airport, Himeji Castle, Akashi Kaikyo Bridge, Kobe Port Tower, Horyu-ji, Nagoya, Nagoya Airport, Mount Fuji, Nijima, Hachijojim Airport, Yokohama Landmark Tower, Yokohama, Yokohama Bay Bridge, Tokyo Haneda Airport, Wind Tower, Tokyo Gate Bridge, Rainbow Bridge, Yoyogi National Gymnasium, Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, Shinjuku Nomura Building, Sompo Japan Building, Mode Gakuen Cocoon Tower, Tokyo Skytree, Utsunomiya, Fukushima Airport, Sendai, Hachinohe Aero, Tokachi, Kushiro-Airport.

    Purchase Perfect Flight - Flying Japan for MSFS
    See other Perfect Flight add-ons for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings sofly stairport taburet topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    avallillo

    How to turn off (completely - even the text boxes) ATC

    Thread Starter: avallillo

    I get enough chances to interact with real ATC every time I fly, so I really don't need it in FS. Up to now there was always a way to completely...

    Last Post By: neilends Today, 01:12 PM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    Another MSFS Adventure

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    I had only been home a few hours. The tv was on, it was a rerun of Seinfeld, the one where George... I kind of drifted off. I was having a dream...

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 01:02 PM Go to last post
    BigStubby

    Newcomer with one (of many) Most likely dumb questions.

    Thread Starter: BigStubby

    I have had FS2020 from the beginning. Although it is fabulous in its own right, I have my first silly question. Why are all the boats in marinas...

    Last Post By: nwanerka Today, 12:40 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    Does the Ocean Look Like This for Other People?

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    This is between St. Maarten and Virgin Gorda. There is supposedly a light wind at the surface. I generally avoid flying around islands because it...

    Last Post By: nwanerka Today, 12:11 PM Go to last post