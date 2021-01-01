Perfect Flight - Flying Japan for MSFS

Welcome to Japan, an island nation in the Pacific Ocean characterized by densely populated cities, imperial palaces, mountain national parks and thousands of temples and shrines!

Start an exciting tour that will take you, from south to north, to discover all the beauty of this country in a new brand Cessna 172SP Garmin in special Japan Imperial colors. Also, test your pilot skill in 24 new Landing Challenges missions!

Flying Japan is the definitive product to make the most of Microsoft Flight Simulator Japan World Update #1.

Features

24 Landing Challenges for a large variety of airports in Japan. Challenges are rated so you can evaluate your skill. There are 8 landing challenges for each Category (Famous, Epic, Strong wind). All missions are available directly from the main Microsoft Flight Simulator menu. Challenges uses various types of aircraft, depending on the size of the arrival airport.

Discover Japan Mission, in the form of Bush Trip. A complete and exhaustive tour of the Japan with 50 points of interest strictly documented with photos available in the Navlog.

Fleet - New Japan Imperial livery for the default Asobo Cessna 172SP Garmin in Ultra High 8K textures resolution.

Easy to fly - You can easily follow the flight plan from the PFD. So, enjoy beautiful views and incredible landscapes in hours and hours of pure fun, indulging at the same time your passion for flying.

TTS technology. Missions take advantage of the Microsoft TTS technology and you will receive instructions and information about the flight by voice.

Custom Settings - You can fly the missions with a variety of modifiables settings to customize your flight experience.

You can change:

Weather

Date and Time

Fuel & Wheingt

Aircraft

Enabled Options:

Multiplayer

ATC

Checklists

VFR Map

NavLog