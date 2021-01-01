  • Orbx Brisbane For P3D Close To Release

    Orbx have announced that their scenery of Brisbane International Airport for P3Dv4+ is close to release:

    Our contemporary version of Brisbane Airport captures the atmosphere and feeling of this busy international airport in the heart of Queensland, Australia.

    Serving as the primary international airport in Queensland, over 30 airlines fly to almost 80 destinations from Brisbane to all over Australia, Asia, and the Americas. By far the largest airline at Brisbane Airport is Qantas with a staggering 700 scheduled flights a week, including to Orbx destinations such as Melbourne, Cairns, Broome and Alice Springs.

    Included is high-definition and color-corrected 30cm ortho around the entire airport area. We have also carefully designed the airport to take full advantage of Australia v2. Flying north towards Moreton Island National Park will enable you to admire the stunning views of this island resort, whilst the south is populated with the city of Brisbane.

