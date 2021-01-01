  • Axonos Announces Jackson Hole For X-Plane 11

    Axonos Announces Jackson Hole For X-Plane 11

    Developer Axonos have announced that their next scenery for X-Plane 11 will be Jackson Hole Airport (due on the 26th of March):

    We are excited to officially announce our next scenery, Jackson Hole Airport!

    The airport, originally established in the 1930s is nested inside Grand Teton National Park, making it the only commercial airport in the United States located entirely in a national park. With an elevation of 6,451 feet and an ever-changing weather report, Jackson Hole Airport can present a challenge when flying in or out of the location.

    This scenery is packed full of features, most notably ortho coverage for the area surrounding the airport complete with hand-placed trees and objects to create the perfect atmosphere for operation. On top of that, full SAM Seasons integration with snow textures on buildings add to the feeling of wintery flights.

    Top-notch PBR texturing, extremely high performance, realistic airport ground and high-quality valley surroundings make this airport perfect for your next flight!

    Source
