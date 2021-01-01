Aeroplane Heaven Preview Video Of Spitfire Mk1A MSFS

Here is a wonderful video from Aeroplane Heaven showing how to start the Merlin engine of their Spitfire Mk1A for MSFS:

We are going to trial a form of video manual which will explain the cockpit details, how to operate the controls and take you for a short introductory flight. This first one is the Cockpit Guide and how to start the Merlin engine. We'd be grateful for any feedback on whether you think a video manual would be a good idea.

Source

