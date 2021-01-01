  • Review: Drzewiecki Design - Washington National KDCA For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-21-2021 10:44 AM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments
    Review: Drzewiecki KDCA For MSFS 2020

    Review: Drzewiecki Washington National KDCA For MSFS 2020

    By FilbertFlies

     

    In this video review, FilbertFlies takes a look at the recently released Washington National Airport (KDCA) scenery from Drzewiecki Design, along with the Washington Landmark scenery which was recently updated. He finds the airport "exquisite" with the best terminal modeling he has seen, plus huge amounts of little details that make for an airport that is really alive.

    About Ronald Reagon Washington National Airport

    Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (IATA: DCA, ICAO: KDCA, FAA LID: DCA), is located in Arlington, Virginia, next to the border of Washington, D.C. It is the smaller of two airports operated by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority that serve the National Capital Region around Washington. The airport is 5 miles (8.0 km) from downtown Washington D.C.. The airport's original name was Washington National Airport. Congress adopted the present name to honor President Ronald Reagan in 1998. The airport served almost 24 million passengers in 2019.

    Scenery Features

    • A high-quality model of KDCA Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, featuring the up-to-date version with extensive details throughout the whole airport
    • FPS-friendly design, with epic night textures, dynamic lighting and PBR materials
    • Performance-friendly interior modeling at terminal buildings, control towers, and some hangars, static aircraft, advanced night lighting, custom animations, custom mesh, custom animated jetways

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

     

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Purchase Drzewiecki Design - Washington National Airport KDCA
    Purchase Drzewiecki Design - Washington Landmarks

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    mega

    Matching GPU

    Thread Starter: mega

    I am using P3D v4.5. CPU is an i7 9700K, 16Gb RAM DDR4 @ 3600 and a M.2 drive. Currently using an old GTX 1060 with 6 GB video ram. What is the...

    Last Post By: mega Today, 10:34 AM Go to last post
    CTarana45

    340 Degrees On The Compass?

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    It's seems like most of Autopilots in Fs9 default to 340' vs 360'? :pilot: Christopher Tarana

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 10:33 AM Go to last post
    MikeF

    I thought,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

    Thread Starter: MikeF

    I hadn't played with MSFS since about Christmas. I had a whole house full until New Years and then the wife and I both had Covid and lost most of...

    Last Post By: neilends Today, 10:18 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Aeroplane Heaven Announces Spitfire Mk VB

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22253-Aeroplane-Heaven-Announces-Spitfire-Mk-VB

    Last Post By: meloscanlon Today, 09:53 AM Go to last post