  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow arrow iii autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Aptosflier

    RNAV: Can anyone tell me how to get it to work all the way to final approach?

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    I've been trying all afternoon. According to the YouTube tutorials I've watched repeatedly, on autopilot RNAV is supposed to follow the "glide path"...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 03:30 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    MSFS Manual

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is missing the usual manual you'd expect from software like this. However, publisher SoFly has published an excellent...

    Last Post By: rockinrobin Today, 03:29 PM Go to last post
    ac103010

    ATC Stops Transmitting

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    Hi all, Why would my ATC stop transmitting part way through a flight? 2 totally different aircraft, different places, but both sometime into the...

    Last Post By: ac103010 Today, 03:12 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    fs2020 VR recommendations....

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Ok seen a few videos of pilots using VR headsets, I'm impressed with the visual quality.... I remember years back in the 2004 sim the VR sets where...

    Last Post By: neilends Today, 03:05 PM Go to last post