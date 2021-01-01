We share images of the Olaya Herrera airport in the city of Medellin - Colombia, this will be available at the end of March, which will have terminal buildings, hangars, adjacent buildings and several distinctive buildings of Medellin City!
We share images of the Olaya Herrera airport in the city of Medellin - Colombia, this will be available at the end of March, which will have terminal buildings, hangars, adjacent buildings and several distinctive buildings of Medellin City!
I've been trying all afternoon. According to the YouTube tutorials I've watched repeatedly, on autopilot RNAV is supposed to follow the "glide path"...Last Post By: lnuss Today, 03:30 PM
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is missing the usual manual you'd expect from software like this. However, publisher SoFly has published an excellent...Last Post By: rockinrobin Today, 03:29 PM
Hi all, Why would my ATC stop transmitting part way through a flight? 2 totally different aircraft, different places, but both sometime into the...Last Post By: ac103010 Today, 03:12 PM
Ok seen a few videos of pilots using VR headsets, I'm impressed with the visual quality.... I remember years back in the 2004 sim the VR sets where...Last Post By: neilends Today, 03:05 PM