Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 Startup Tutorial

In this YouTube video, FlightSim.com reviewer Michael Hayward, otherwise known as Drawyah, takes us on a tour of the startup procedure of Aerosoft's fantastic new CRJ for Microsoft Flight Simulator:

In this video we take a look at the startup process for the Aerosoft CRJ in the all-new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. This includes a rundown of the FMC, engine start, pushback, taxi and take-off.

0:00​ - Intro

1:10​ - Battery & Ground Power

3:12​ - FMS Config

11:27​ - APU & Power

11:55​ - Autopilot Setup

13:43​ - Push & Start

18:10​ - Taxi to Runway

18:57​ - Takeoff

21:00​ - LNAV & VNAV

The Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 for the current Microsoft Flight Simulator has been built on the experience of the developers from the CRJ family offered for FSX and Prepar3D. Yet the new technology available within MSFS gave all developers involved the opportunity to use the latest in design, system and flight model programming. Therefore, they were reconstructed from ground up to match the new standard in look, function and flying characteristics. This small high-end airliner was created with the gracious support of Microsoft and Asobo, which ensured that the new features of the Microsoft Flight Simulator could be implemented.

Purchase Aerosoft - CRJ 550/700 For MSFS 2020