  Aerosoft - DSky - Nosy Be Island Released For MSFS 2020

    Nels_Anderson
    Discover the island of Nosy Be off the coast of Madagascar!

    In Malagasy, "Nosy" means "island". That is why you could also call it "Be Island". The isle is located off the northwest coast of Madagascar in the Diana region.

    Fascene International Airport (IATA: NOS, ICAO: FMNN) is the second largest airport in the country. The airport has only a single runway measuring 2190 x 45 m. Landings are mainly done on runway 23 and take-offs on 05.

    Features

    • Accurate and detailed rendition of Nosy-Be Fascene International Airport (ICAO) TVSU
    • High-resolution buildings and objects PBR
    • Optimized for great performance and visual quality
    • Night lighting on buildings

    Purchase Aerosoft - DSky - Nosy Be Island
    See other Aerosoft add-ons for MSFS 2020

