Aerosoft - DSky - Nosy Be Island Released For MSFS 2020

Discover the island of Nosy Be off the coast of Madagascar!

In Malagasy, "Nosy" means "island". That is why you could also call it "Be Island". The isle is located off the northwest coast of Madagascar in the Diana region.

Fascene International Airport (IATA: NOS, ICAO: FMNN) is the second largest airport in the country. The airport has only a single runway measuring 2190 x 45 m. Landings are mainly done on runway 23 and take-offs on 05.

Features

Accurate and detailed rendition of Nosy-Be Fascene International Airport (ICAO) TVSU

High-resolution buildings and objects PBR

Optimized for great performance and visual quality

Night lighting on buildings

