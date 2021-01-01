Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 For MSFS 2020 Now Available

Piloting commuter aircraft is most attractive for flight simulator fans that like flying according Instrument flight rules (IFR), but have limited time available to spend. Commuter aircraft servicing connections from smaller airports to the big hubs and vice versa and are intensive flying in the real world as well as in the simulator.

A famous representative of this aircraft category is the Bombardier (nowadays Mitsubishi) CRJ line of 50 to 100 passengers. Originally developed to replace the more uncomfortable and noisier turboprop range in this class, the beautiful, sleek CRJ airliners were of particular interest to airlines wanting to offer jet feeling on short routes.

Their specific design with the engines in the back, low wing and slim fuselage, allowing only 2-2 seat arrangements, made them look sportive and a bit like the business jets.

Their avionics and systems have been leading edge at the time of development and highly automated to reduce the work load of pilots in the tight schedules and shortest turn-around times.

Pilots like to fly them because they are powerful, agile, and a joy to fly manually. They also demand more flying skill than a modern Airbus or Boeing, because the ability to automate the flight is limited. For example, it is not possible to control the airspeed during the flight. In addition, the airports you fly to may require more manual flying due to lack of navigational installation or scenic environments.

The Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 for the current Microsoft Flight Simulator has been built on the experience of the developers from the CRJ family offered for FSX and Prepar3D. Yet the new technology available within MSFS gave all developers involved the opportunity to use the latest in design, system and flight model programming. Therefore, they were reconstructed from ground up to match the new standard in look, function and flying characteristics. This small high-end airliner was created with the gracious support of Microsoft and Asobo, which ensured that the new features of the Microsoft Flight Simulator could be implemented.

Features

Modeling

Highly detailed modeling based on many photos of the original aircraft

Covered with high resolution PBR textures that convey virtual reality extremely well

The possibilities of the new flight simulator engine are mostly utilized

Fluid animations of moving parts such as landing gear, flaps and doors

The cockpit shows detailed modeling and animations that provide a realistic look and feel of this popular airliner

Support of advanced features, such as rain effects, etc.

The flight model is based on Flight Simulator's new aerodynamic model to provide more realistic behavior of the CRJ in all flight conditions. It has been fine tuned to reflect the performance and reactive behavior of the CRJ

Included are the CRJ 550 and 700 models with 9 liveries

Systems

Extensive Flight Management System and Honeywell ProLine Avionics including Advisory and Coupled Vertical Navigation.

Delivered with February/March 2102 (AIRAC 2021) nav data

Navigation data can be updated via NavDataPro and Navigraph

Head-up Guidance System

Electronic Flight Display

Detailed performance calculations based on actual weight and balance and graphical display of actualized load sheet

Transfer of weight, fuel and calculated V-speeds into the FMS, if desired

Checklists for all flight situations

Individual configuration settings for aircraft maintenance, preferred aircraft state when loading and additional options

Chart display (NavDataPro Charts and Navigraph charts) with position tracking This option will be made available free of charge as soon as the SDK allows it.

Liveries

CRJ 550: United Express/Go Jet N504GJ Private D-ALKI

CRJ 700: LH/EW Regional D-ACSB LH Cityline D-ACPF Air France Hop F-FGRZH American Eagle N508AE (New Colors) Alaska Airlines N215AG Delta Connection/SkyWest N608SK Delta Endeavor N391CA



Simulator options

Eight manuals, including detailed step-by-step documentation

Immersive sounds created using Wwise (so full FS standards)

Compatible with Honeycomb and newest Thrustmaster TCA controllers

Many new options to tweak the product to your likings and your hardware

