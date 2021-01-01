Carenado Updates PA-28R Arrow III To v1.1

Carenado have updated their PA-28R Arrow III for MSFS to Version 1.1:
- Fixed interior lightning.
- Fixed stabilator trim tab animation.
- Fixed prop cycle for ground check.
- Fixed OIL PRESS indicator behaviour.
- Fixed pitot cover missing when setting static elements ON.
- Fixed windows reflections.
- Fixed manifold pressure behaviour.
- Recalibrated attitude indicator.
- Improved interior sounds.
- Improved flight dynamics and performance due to simulator update III (1.14.5).
- Improved battery consumption at low rpm and idle engine speed.
- Improved aircraft with flap behaviour.
- Minor bug fixes.
The Piper PA-28 Cherokee is a family of two-seat or four-seat light aircraft built by Piper Aircraft and designed for flight training, air taxi and personal use. The PA-28 family of aircraft comprises all-metal, unpressurized, single-engined, piston-powered airplanes with low-mounted wings and tricycle landing gear.