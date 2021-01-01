  • Carenado Updates PA-28R Arrow III To v1.1

    Carenado have updated their PA-28R Arrow III for MSFS to Version 1.1:

    Carenado PA-28R Update

    Carenado PA28R Arrow III MSFS 2020 Version 1.1

    • Fixed interior lightning.
    • Fixed stabilator trim tab animation.
    • Fixed prop cycle for ground check.
    • Fixed OIL PRESS indicator behaviour.
    • Fixed pitot cover missing when setting static elements ON.
    • Fixed windows reflections.
    • Fixed manifold pressure behaviour.
    • Recalibrated attitude indicator.
    • Improved interior sounds.
    • Improved flight dynamics and performance due to simulator update III (1.14.5).
    • Improved battery consumption at low rpm and idle engine speed.
    • Improved aircraft with flap behaviour.
    • Minor bug fixes.

    Carenado PA-28R Update

    The Piper PA-28 Cherokee is a family of two-seat or four-seat light aircraft built by Piper Aircraft and designed for flight training, air taxi and personal use. The PA-28 family of aircraft comprises all-metal, unpressurized, single-engined, piston-powered airplanes with low-mounted wings and tricycle landing gear.

    Source

