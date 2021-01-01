Carenado Updates PA-28R Arrow III To v1.1

Carenado have updated their PA-28R Arrow III for MSFS to Version 1.1:

Carenado PA28R Arrow III MSFS 2020 Version 1.1

Fixed interior lightning.

Fixed stabilator trim tab animation.

Fixed prop cycle for ground check.

Fixed OIL PRESS indicator behaviour.

Fixed pitot cover missing when setting static elements ON.

Fixed windows reflections.

Fixed manifold pressure behaviour.

Recalibrated attitude indicator.

Improved interior sounds.

Improved flight dynamics and performance due to simulator update III (1.14.5).

Improved battery consumption at low rpm and idle engine speed.

Improved aircraft with flap behaviour.

Minor bug fixes.

The Piper PA-28 Cherokee is a family of two-seat or four-seat light aircraft built by Piper Aircraft and designed for flight training, air taxi and personal use. The PA-28 family of aircraft comprises all-metal, unpressurized, single-engined, piston-powered airplanes with low-mounted wings and tricycle landing gear.

Source