    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-19-2021 12:25 PM  
    MK-Studios Previews Keflavik And Helsinki For MSFS

    Over on their Facebook page, MK-Studios have previewed some images of their upcoming sceneries of Keflavik and Helsinki for MSFS 2020:

    Good day! We present to you some first previews of Keflavik and Helsinki for MSFS 2020. We're also happy to announce that Ponta Delgada P3D is going beta next week.

    Keflavyk International Airport

    Keflavyk Airport, also known as Reykjavyk-Keflavyk Airport, is the largest airport in Iceland and the country's main hub for international transportation. The airport is 1.7 nautical miles west of Keflavyk and 50 km southwest of Reykjavyk.

    Helsinki Airport

    Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, or simply Helsinki Airport, is the main international airport of the city of Helsinki, its surrounding metropolitan area, and the Uusimaa region.

