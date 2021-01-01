IndiaFoxtEcho Delays Release of T-45C 1.10 Update

For information, we have decided to delay the release of the T-45C version 1.10 to the next weekend, in order to properly test some of the fixes. The update is primarily aimed at fixing the top issues of the initial release... after those are fixed, we will introduce additional features.

So far we have:

Redone external engine sounds

Fixed bug preventing setting the CRS on TACAN (Nav2)

Created "Lite" versions of all aircraft, with simplified XML code and geometry

Implemented VR mouse collision model

Fixed environmental occlusion geometry

Fixed missing details in rear cockpit harnessing

Fixed bug causing cockpit sounds from other T-45 to play in multiplayer

Fixed formation light switch INOP

Fixed bug causing the HUD throttle indicator not to work

Fixed external lights not working after Sim Update 3

In order to improve the performance (although some of the issues seem due to Sim Update III) we have created a "Lite" versions of the T-45, which will be selectable as liveries.

The Lite version will have:

New VC model, with front cockpit only. The 3D model size will is approximately 70% of the full version, and will use fewer texture sheets.

Minimized HUD XML code: full functionality but color will not be selectable. The Lite HUD code is 25% of the full HUD code.A

Minimized MFD XML code: left display will be fixed to ADI and right display will be fixed to HSI. These pages will be fully functional, but cannot be changed. The Lite MFDs are roughly 27% of the full MFD code lenght.

Hopefully this will help.

To achieve this, we had to postpone the release of the paint kit - which we hope it will be released next Monday along with the aircraft update.

Source