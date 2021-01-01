  • IndiaFoxtEcho Delays Release of T-45C 1.10 Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-19-2021 11:41 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho Delays Release of T-45C 1.10 Update

    For information, we have decided to delay the release of the T-45C version 1.10 to the next weekend, in order to properly test some of the fixes. The update is primarily aimed at fixing the top issues of the initial release... after those are fixed, we will introduce additional features.

    So far we have:

    • Redone external engine sounds
    • Fixed bug preventing setting the CRS on TACAN (Nav2)
    • Created "Lite" versions of all aircraft, with simplified XML code and geometry
    • Implemented VR mouse collision model
    • Fixed environmental occlusion geometry
    • Fixed missing details in rear cockpit harnessing
    • Fixed bug causing cockpit sounds from other T-45 to play in multiplayer
    • Fixed formation light switch INOP
    • Fixed bug causing the HUD throttle indicator not to work
    • Fixed external lights not working after Sim Update 3

    IndiaFoxtEcho Delays Release of T-45C 1.10 Update

    In order to improve the performance (although some of the issues seem due to Sim Update III) we have created a "Lite" versions of the T-45, which will be selectable as liveries.

    The Lite version will have:

    • New VC model, with front cockpit only. The 3D model size will is approximately 70% of the full version, and will use fewer texture sheets.
    • Minimized HUD XML code: full functionality but color will not be selectable. The Lite HUD code is 25% of the full HUD code.A
    • Minimized MFD XML code: left display will be fixed to ADI and right display will be fixed to HSI. These pages will be fully functional, but cannot be changed. The Lite MFDs are roughly 27% of the full MFD code lenght.

    Hopefully this will help.

    To achieve this, we had to postpone the release of the paint kit - which we hope it will be released next Monday along with the aircraft update.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    dcoffey99

    Problem in VR

    Thread Starter: dcoffey99

    Occasionally when I restart a flight, or go back to the menu and create a new flight my Oculus Quest 2 looks like its night time. The VR on the flat...

    Last Post By: dcoffey99 Today, 01:40 PM Go to last post
    greenops011

    Looking for a great guide/tutorial

    Thread Starter: greenops011

    I'm completely new to flight simulators in general, and after watching a lot of Airforceproud95 on youtube wanted to give it a go. That being said, I...

    Last Post By: ViperPilot2 Today, 01:37 PM Go to last post
    Yoochem

    [Survey] MSFS and tourism

    Thread Starter: Yoochem

    Hi everyone! Do you use the latest Microsoft Flight Simulator? Then please keep on reading! Contribute to scientific research by filling out a...

    Last Post By: neilends Today, 01:27 PM Go to last post
    CLE_GrummanTiger

    350i Handbook anywhere? Or handbooks in general...

    Thread Starter: CLE_GrummanTiger

    I want to try my hand at flying the 350i. I have a feeling this plane is going to turn into my workhorse for FSEconomy. Always did like the idea of...

    Last Post By: stinger2k2 Today, 01:23 PM Go to last post