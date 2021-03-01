  • X-Plane v11.53RC1 News

    Here is some news from Ben Supnik over at Laminar Research and their just released 11.53RC1 update for X-Plane 11:

    Departures and Arrivals, Lua Bug Fixes, G2 Controllers, and Stuff

    Every week for the last ten weeks I've thought "I should really write a dev blog post" and then...not done that. This isn't because all is quiet on the Western front - on the contrary, everyone on the team has been really, really busy, and the dev blog is never the loudest thing shouting for attention. But now we have a new RC available, so here we are.

    Mi Memory Es Tu Memory

    11.53 fixes one bug, and it's a rare bug, but it's "exciting" when it happens. It turns out that if a Lua plugin requests a really huge amount of memory, instead of saying "no," X-Plane gives the Lua program someone else's memory. This is not good! If the bank gave you someone else's money, that'd be a bad bookkeeping error. This bug is too, and the consequences of the bug are typically "really insane stuff happens later," which is hard to sort out. The plugin that crashes may not be the plugin that requested the memory.

    X-Plane 11.53 fixes this - large allocations that cannot be fulfilled are denied, which should cause the Lua plugin to halt the affected script without destabilizing the system.

