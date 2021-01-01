LN Design - Kavik River Camp Airstrip RK-1 For MSFS

How many times you've watched the "Life Below Zero°" on TV, wandering how could it have been to land on Kavik to meet Ms. Aikens, with bad weather and strong sidewind?

Kavik is a small and remote camp, which serves as a shelter and B&B for hunters, researchers, and adventurers. Camp is South-East 44 miles of Deadhorse and 337miles north of Fairbanks.

The WHOLE wilderness in Alaska is constellated by thousands of small airstrips, mostly private, and there is almost no better place for learning and practicing bush flying!

Now you can.

Using dozens of pictures taken from the web and the TV series, I've been able to mentally map the whole area and meticulously reproduce each inch of the above. Referencing has been the hardest part, and you won't notice at all that who designed this has NEVER been there before!

Each tent, tank, cabin, has been reproduced in detail.

Wanna know what's inside?

Table Of Contents

Stunningly accurate layout

Meticulously made custom models, polygon by polygon.

Custom terraforming for the camp and a lot of the surrounding areas, with removed "non-hills", corrected river flow, and runway extent ground noise.

TONS of new assets - Almost NOTHING from vanilla assets has been used, 95% of what you see, is custom

Accurate windsock location, and yeah, even the barrel it is standing in.

Working Weather Station Anemometer

FOXY! (wanna meet her? Check Kavik River Camp West webcam sometimes, she's often there)

Also, the package contains:

Airport Map with some "Roleplayed reference"

VFR Map

Screenshots

And a brand new livery for your Cessna 208B Grand Caravan!

Purchase LN Design - Kavik River Camp Airstrip RK-1 for MSFS