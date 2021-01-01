EGLK - Blackbushe Airport By LN Design Released For MSFS

Blackbushe is an airport in the Hampshire county. Built during the WWII and first named "RAF Hartfordbridge", it was also one of the first home airports to the FIDO (Fog Investigation and Dispersal Operation) system. The airport was renamed as "RAF Blackbushe" due to confusion over a similar area in Norfolk in 1944, and on November 1946, RAF moved out handing it to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. From that day it became "Blackbushe Airport".

Now it's an actively growing airport, with great plans and investments for the future, going in a stage of re-modernization and rehab for its structures.

This scenery aims to take a snapshot of the actual (2020/early 2021) airport layout.

It's full of details, you'll see yourself, and the main goal is not just to provide "another airport", but to give the pilot feelings about it. We wanted it to trigger some wow-effect to whoever has seen its real life counterpart, and provide accuracy in the layout so anybody can confront real pictures with the virtual airport.

Features

1:1 scale buildings, accurately modeled using DOZENS of reference pictures

Detailed and stunningly accurate layout

Love for the project and care about details

Original satellite image tweaked to remove imperfections (planes on aprons and grass, helicopters, etc.)

Ongoing VFR surroundings references

Fine-tuned navaids to be as close as possible to reality, with tweaked vegetation, correct PAPI lights for GS, etc.

Outstandingly accurate night lighting

Added tower interiors

Added collision boxes with most buildings

Added missing signage at the entrance and near the apron

Vegetation correction and improvements in the general layout

