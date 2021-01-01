Terrainy Studios Announces Vans RV-8 For MSFS

In a brief announcement on their Facebook page, Terrainy Studios has announced that their Vans RV-8 aircraft is coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator. No other details are offered but a number of screen shots show that development is well along.
