Terrainy Studios Announces Vans RV-8 For MSFS

    Published on 03-18-2021  
    In a brief announcement on their Facebook page, Terrainy Studios has announced that their Vans RV-8 aircraft is coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator. No other details are offered but a number of screen shots show that development is well along.

